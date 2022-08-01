Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’

www.mmamania.com
Bill Jones
3d ago
These Paul Brothers are hype men not boxers ....they talk big but it's always drama in the end...
44
Beni 816
3d ago
there losing their popularity. people watch them so they can see them get knocked out..... but when? & when that happens to both brothers their gonna get paid.
8
cpkbullet87
3d ago
Jake Paul doesn't want to be knocked out yet,he wants the fame for as long as he can have it.
16
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
RIP Ronda Rousey's 'Road House' Remake
The sports world has suffered some big loses lately. Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and now Ronda Rousey's Road House remake. With the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
Rapper Blueface Loses Lucrative Boxing Gig Hours After Horrific Video Of Him Fighting His Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Went Viral
Rapper Blueface has been dropped by boxing promoters from an upcoming gig after a video of him fighting his girlfriend Chrisean Rock leaked, Radar has learned. Sources say Blueface (real name: Johnathan Porter) will be replaced by another fighter in the August 29 fight at the O2 in London. The heavily promoted bout was to feature Blueface fighting Faze Temper.However, the company released a statement cutting ties with Blueface after Monday night’s video. “In light of the videos that have come to light today of Blueface assaulting his partner, we cannot allow him to participate in a DAZN broadcast fight...
Boxing fans all saying the same thing as Deontay Wilder poses with fellow heavyweight Michael Hunter ahead of return
BOXING fans all said the same thing after seeing Deontay Wilder pose for pictures following his return to the gym. The former dominant WBC heavyweight champion has resumed serious training ahead of a potential return to the ring later this year. Wilder, 35, recently posed for a snap with fellow...
Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”
Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’ movie remake for Amazon Prime
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor will make his feature film debut opposite veteran Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal for the upcoming “Road House” remake on Amazon Prime, according to a new report from Deadline. A remake (or reboot) of Road House has been in the works for quite...
MMAmania.com
White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’
One thing we know for certain: It won’t be a featherweight rematch against former 145-pound champion Cris Justino. Not because UFC President Dana White has a personal beef with the Brazilian, but rather because “Cyborg” got “absolutely dominated” by Nunes when they first went to war back in Dec. 2018.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian responds to Dana White: Cancellation had ‘zero to do with ticket sales’
Jake Paul’s business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian has responded to UFC President Dana White’s reaction to Paul’s scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. being cancelled. The entire card that was scheduled for this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was scratched after Rahman...
Sean O’Malley Says Julianna Pena Is ‘Hot’: ‘Oh, wait! She’s my co-worker’
Sean O’Malley couldn’t help but say Julianna Pena is “hot” during a podcast session. “Sugar” thinks it’s not appropriate to make such comments about a fellow UFC fighter. Right after her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277, Julianna Pena was beaten black...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Jake Paul: There Will Always Be People Trying To Make Sure He Doesn't Succeed
Promoter Eddie Hearn has given his take on the recent fight saga involving Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. Paul was scheduled to headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View card this coming Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Initially, he was set to collide with light heavyweight prospect...
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith broke his ankle against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, headed for surgery
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was carried from the Octagon after his technical knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, after breaking his ankle at some point during their 1.5 rounds of action.
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
Anthony Pettis believes more fighters should test free agency: “As fighters, you’re supposed to take care of yourself”
PFL lightweight star Anthony Pettis believes fighters should be more open to fighting outside the UFC. ‘Showtime’ is set to return to action this Friday against Stevie Ray at PFL 7. The bout is set to be the semifinals of the lightweight tournament. The winner will advance to face the winner of Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Alex Martinez for one million dollars.
