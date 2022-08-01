Yars: Recharged - Gameplay Trailer

www.ign.com
Upscaled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Map Offers Closer Look at Paldea Region
During today's Pokemon Presents presentation, the Pokemon team revealed a full map of Paldea, the region where Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set. While the official map is slightly blurry, a fanmade upscaled version is now giving us a clearer look at the Paldea region. Today, IGN's own Ryan...
Tera Pokemon and Terastal Phenomenon Guide
The Terastal Phenomenon is a new Pokemon battle form exclusive to the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With this, Pokemon can Terastallize, which causes them to take a gem-like appearance and increases their powers. The Terastal Phenomenon is similar to past special Pokemon battle techniques like Gigantamax from Galar and Z-Moves from Alola.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2: Propeller Cup Sydney Sprint 150cc Gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's second set of DLC courses has arrived. 150cc Gameplay of the first course in the new Propeller cup, Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour.
Aussie Deals: $200 Off Logitech Wheels, Cheapest Spidey Remastered PC Price and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Eywa—it's Friday! Top of today's priorities are two wheely good discounts on Logitech accessories at The Gamesmen. I reckon it's always worth supporting an OG 100% Aussie retailer. Fighting fans should also take note of the Evo Steam sale that doesn't include Streeties, but still punches well above its weight. As I always say—stay safe and save often. See you Monday.
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints
EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
Can Pokemon Find Its Breath of the Wild Moment? - NVC 623
On this week's NVC we're diving into the latest Pokemon Presents reveals and asking, "When Will Pokemon Get its Breath of the Wild Moment?" Also, how cute is Fidough? Should Lechonk worry? And what would happen if the Nintendo Switch didn't change for another two years? Find out in our latest Kat Take! Of course, we can't forget squeezing in even more Xenoblade Chronicles 3 chat in our latest Question Block. Have at it, Super Ninfriendos!
Starfield Performance Preview: What to Expect Based on What We’ve Seen So Far
Starfield is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the next few years. Coming from the team that brought us the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, Bethesda’s space-focused RPG has built excitement since it was announced in 2018, despite very little of it being actually shown. With a 2023 release planned, the recent gameplay reveal finally gave us a look at the upcoming Xbox and PC exclusive, and a chance to understand just what the team plans to deliver.
GigaBash - Review
Picture a game that looks left at all of the fans clamoring for a new Power Stone game, looks right at the ones who want a new War of the Monsters, and then shrugs its shoulders and says “Why not both?” That game is GigaBash. It’s a 3D arena fighter with a collection of 10 monsters and mechas inspired by classic kaijus and a focus on simple controls, environmental destructibility, and the power fantasy of being a giant monster slamming other giant monsters through skyscrapers. It’s not much more than meets the eye, but its claws are certainly sharp enough to scratch any kaiju-sized party fighter itches.
Pokemon Go 2022 Bug Out Event
The Pokemon Go Bug Out event is returning for players to catch new Pokemon, participate in new challenges, and fight their way through raids and encounters. For information on the duration of the event, which new Pokemon to catch, and a summary of the various activities to enjoy, the breakdown below is comprehensive and ensures you have all you need to know to further cement yourself as a Pokemon legend.
Fireside - Gamescom Trailer (2022)
Take a look at the colorful world, meet the characters, and more in this trailer for Fireside, a cozy game that focuses on the breaks on a journey. Learn more about the game here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1722700/Fireside/
Where to Preorder the SEGA Genesis Mini 2
SEGA announced the sequel to its 2019 SEGA Genesis Mini console, the SEGA Genesis Mini 2, on June 3. With over 50 games, the Genesis Mini 2 looks like it will be a worthy follow-up to the original Genesis Mini, but the main problem will be availability. Instead of robbing...
Season 7 Release Time and Details
Sea of Thieves Season 7 is just around the corner. There's plenty of new content to be explored and discovered, so for those keen pirates with an eye on the horizon, here's what's in store. This Sea of Thieves Season 7 page contains everything you'll need to know about the...
Brewpub Simulator - Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Brewpub Simulator, an upcoming first-person simulator game where you brew lagers, stouts, and IPAs, and serve patrons at your own brewpub. In Brewpub Simulator, decorate the place, create your own brands of beer, and expand into the best joint in town. Back in the...
Insider Reveals New Marvel Single Player Title In The Works
Marvel has become the top dog in the entertainment industry, from movies to tv series to now games, Marvel has taken over. In the gaming industry, Marvel's Spider-Man was the first to create massive waves, then came Marvel's Avengers. After that we got Miles Morales and Guardians of the Galaxy. Now, the players are speculating the next titles that are in the pipeline, and a new Black Panther game seems like the obvious option.
FIFA・
A YouTuber Turned a Toilet Into a Gaming PC
Look, we've all stumbled upon some wacky stuff when making our way down the YouTube rabbit hole, but few of us ever expected to come across a functional toilet that also contains a gaming PC built into its tank. And yet here we are in 2022 at the peak of humanity's technological achievements.
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Voice Cast and Plot Details Revealed
IGN can exclusively reveal the voice cast of and an exclusive new photo from Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the forthcoming animated sequel to 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and 2021’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise from Midway...
Apex Legends Season 14 "Hunted" Full Details on Vantage, Kings Canyon, and Weapon Changes
Apex Legends Season 14, Hunted, brings in some things old and some things new. Slated to drop August 9th next week, there’s a lot of anticipation building around the new content. The newest Legend, Vantage, is a sniper-focused character who enters the games on the newly altered Kings Canyon map. There are a lot of new changes coming to leveling, weapons, Legends, and more so here’s everything you need to know about Apex Season 14.
Gotham Knights: Revealing 28 Superhero Suits (and How They Were Made) - IGN First
Gotham Knights will include a lot of superhero suits for your characters to wear – and we have the designs for 28 of them to show you. From suits inspired by classic cartoons, to a set designed by a bona fide comic book legend, developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal has drawn from DC’s rich history, but created some truly new ideas for how Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood could look in their take on the Batman universe.
Pokemon Presents - Full Presentation (August 3, 2022)
Watch the full Pokémon Presents presentation, which aired on August 3, 2022. Check out 19 minutes of Pokemon news, covering Pokemon Go (including Pokemon Go: Championship Series and Pokemon Go Fest 2022), Pokemon Cafe Remix, Pokemon Unite, as well as a closer look at Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
