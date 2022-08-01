18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An Austrian woman returned home from a trip to Croatia and discovered 18 scorpions had stowed away in her suitcase.

Tierhilfe Gusental, an animal rescue service in Upper Austria, said in a news release that the woman returned to her Natternbach home after a trip to Croatia and was unpacking when she discovered a mother scorpion and 17 babies in her bag.

Rescuers said they intend to return the scorpions to the wild in their home country.

"The animals were secured and handed over to us. They are currently in the Linz animal shelter until they start their return journey," the news release said.