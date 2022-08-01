ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Inside Jodie Sweetin & Mescal Wasilewski's Intimate Wedding In Malibu

By Jaclyn Roth
Happily ever after! Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski tied the knot on Saturday, July 30, in Malibu, Calif., and it looked magical.

The Full House alum was surrounded by some of her old castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure . Sweetin's two daughters, Zoie , 14, and Beatrix , 11, were also there to celebrate the big milestone.

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," the 40-year-old, who got engaged in January , said. "And I couldn't be more grateful."

The blonde babe wore a gown from Lili Bridals, and she was accompanied by her father when she walked down the aisle.

After the pair said "I Do" in the backyard, the bride and her guests munched on a taco and guacamole bar by Border Grill, in addition to some sweets, which were provided by Big Sugar Bakeshop.

"I didn't want it to be fussy," Sweetin said of her vision. "The look is very organic and natural. It's just about good food and good friends — and twinkle lights!"

The actress started dating Wasilewski in 2017, and after several years, they took the next step and he proposed.

'FULL HOUSE' ALUM JODIE SWEETIN LOOKS SULLEN IN FIRST SIGHTING SINCE DEATH OF TV DAD BOB SAGET

"'In all the world there is No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is No love for you like mine. ~Maya Angelou. I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person. I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us ," Sweetin gushed at the time. "Here's to us @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I'm really gonna like turning 40."

LORI LOUGHLIN, JOHN STAMOS, JOHN MAYER & MORE OF BOB SAGET'S FRIENDS & FAMILY ATTEND LATE COMEDIAN'S FUNERAL: PHOTOS

"Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to," Sweetin later told People . "He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He's really the best teammate I could ask for."

