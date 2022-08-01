I Am Groot: New Image From Guardians of the Galaxy Spinoff Teases "Little Bad Baby" Groot

Netflix released the penultimate season of their hit series Stranger Things this summer and it was an absolute hit. Stranger Things season four featured some pretty interesting things including a surprise character that would soon become a fan favorite. But the biggest surprise was who was behind the horror that ensued from the first season. The series introduced us to a new character designate "001" who was a part of the program where Eleven got her powers and he turned out to be the big bad that was behind the entire thing. Jamie Campbell Bower plays the villainous Vecna, and he's definitely a force to be reckoned with. The actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and he used his villainous Vecna voice to recite lines from famous films. You can check out the video bellow!

MOVIES ・ 58 MINUTES AGO