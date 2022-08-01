I Am Groot: New Image From Guardians of the Galaxy Spinoff Teases "Little Bad Baby" Groot

comicbook.com
14 Hilarious Scenes From Horror Movies That No One Was Remotely Prepared For
If laughing at these is wrong I don't wanna be right.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
ComicBook
Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Reads Iconic Catchphrases in Vecna Voice
Netflix released the penultimate season of their hit series Stranger Things this summer and it was an absolute hit. Stranger Things season four featured some pretty interesting things including a surprise character that would soon become a fan favorite. But the biggest surprise was who was behind the horror that ensued from the first season. The series introduced us to a new character designate "001" who was a part of the program where Eleven got her powers and he turned out to be the big bad that was behind the entire thing. Jamie Campbell Bower plays the villainous Vecna, and he's definitely a force to be reckoned with. The actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and he used his villainous Vecna voice to recite lines from famous films. You can check out the video bellow!
ComicBook
HBO Max Removes Six Original Movies
With Warner Bros. Discovery drawing new scrutiny for shelving its completed Batgirl movie, users have noticed that six HBO Max original movies vanished from the streaming service without announcement or warning. Those films are sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, dystopian comedy Superintelligence, Robert Zemeckis' The Witches remake, Seth Rogen's comedy An American Pickle, the Doug Liman heist film Locked Down, and Charm City Kings. Also, the House Party reboot that had been scheduled for release on July 28th was removed from the streaming service's release schedule. The removals of these films were noted by users on Reddit while discussing Warner Bros. Discovery's surprising Batgirl decision.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
ComicBook
Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming
The latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. New movies from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm are all sent to Disney+ as their exclusive streaming home shortly after their theatrical runs. Lightyear, the origin story of Pixar's beloved Buzz Lightyear, is the newest film to make its way to Disney+, and it has finally arrived on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.
ComicBook
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
ComicBook
Current SmackDown Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.
WWE・
ComicBook
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari Details Main Charaters
Makoto Shinkai will soon be hitting theaters later this year with the famed creator's next big film project, and Suzume no Tojimari has detailed some of the new characters fans will meet in the new movie! Following the successful worldwide releases of films such as Your Name and Weathering With You, all eyes have been on what the prominent creator could be coming out with next. As the film prepares to hit theaters overseas later this Fall, it's starting to reveal what fans can expect to see over the course of this new project now in the works.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick for the Greatest Movie Ever Made
Quentin Tarantino is one of the most popular directors working today, and he's a known film fanatic. He owns a couple of movie theatres and his own creations have earned him multiple Academy Award nominations, including wins for Pulp Fiction (Best Original Screenplay) and Django Unchained (Best Original Screenplay). Tarantino is currently promoting his new movie podcast, The Video Archives Podcast, which he will host with his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. While chatting with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, the director talked about his love for movies and shared his pick for the greatest movie ever made. According to Tarantino, the best of the best is Steven Spielberg's Jaws.
ComicBook
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2: D23 Reveals New Look at Disney+ Sequel
They're back, Witches. The spellbinding Sanderson Sisters — Mary (Kathy Najimy), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) — return on the cover of the Fall 2022 edition of Disney twenty-three magazine. The issue, which arrives later this month and is available exclusively to Gold Members of the official D23 Disney fan club, features interviews with the cast and creative team behind Hocus Pocus 2, the new movie streaming September 30 on Disney+. The Hocus Pocus sequel covers the collector's edition Fall issue with artwork created exclusively for the fan club magazine, featuring a new look at the troublesome trio of Mary, Sarah, and Winnie.
ComicBook
Bullet Train Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Brad Pitt is back in theaters this weekend starring in the new action-comedy film Bullet Train by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. With the film nearing release, reviews have begun coming in and are being aggregated by Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, Bullet Train has a 71% fresh rating from 31 reviews, which is enough to make it "fresh" but not enough to earn the "Certified Fresh" badge. That rating may rise or fall as more reviews come in, but the score is likely to remain in that middle ground. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded Bullet train a 3-out-of-5 review, calling the film "derivative but entertaining." He writes:
A League of Their Own to Cosmic Love: the seven best shows to stream this week
Abbi Jacobson stars in a funny, feelgood drama about a female baseball team in the 1940s, and horoscopes get horny in the new Amazon dating show
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season
The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Two Week Trailer Released
As the end of Phase Four draws nearer, the next project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only two weeks away. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will mark the debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Fans have been treated to a lot of new content from the show, including a trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, the first look at a scene from the series, and more. Yesterday, it was revealed that the show will be moving to Thursdays on Disney+, ending the longtime Wednesday release schedule for Marvel and the streaming site. Today, Marvel released a new trailer celebrating the fact that the show is only two weeks away.
ComicBook
Is Young Justice Canceled or Renewed for Season 5?
After Batgirl and Wonder Twins were axed at HBO Max, fans fear the DC animated series Young Justice could be the next DC Comics property on the chopping block at Warner Bros. Discovery. The status of the already once-canceled series has been up in the air ever since co-creator Greg Weisman tweeted that it was a question of "if" — not "when" — Young Justice would be renewed following the conclusion of its fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms. In the wake of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, WBD CEO David Zaslav has taken aggressive cost-cutting measures to trim at least $3 billion from the newly formed company's budget.
