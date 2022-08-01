ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Alexander's, Petersburg mainstay, closes after 45 years

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff , Wayne Covil
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eX4c_0h0TOZyj00

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Alexander's restaurant, a mainstay of Old Towne Petersburg, closed for the final time Saturday night.
Alexander's owner, 72-year-old Spiros Georgogianis, made the decision to close the restaurant after four decades of serving Greek food to its loyal customers.

"I feel horrible," Georgogianis said about his emotional decision to close. "Since I announced it last Thursday, people behind the counter come in the kitchen and hug you and kiss you and cry. It hasn't been good."

WTVR

Spiros remains a humble man who in 1972 immigrated from Greece to the United States. He moved to Northern Virginia, then to North Carolina.

He made his way to Petersburg in 1997 where, just a few years later, he opened Alexander's.

"I've been here 45 years and I don't think I've ever worked less than 70 to 75 hours a week," Georgogianis said.

Those long workdays helped him build an iconic restaurant.

"Most of the dishes I do serve are really my creation, let's put it that way. The recipes and all that I worked over the years," Georgogianis said. "Everything has an almost Greek flair to it."

WTVR

As the years turned into decades, something happened to the name of the restaurant.

"Probably 50 percent of the people, I don't exaggerate, they don't say, we go to Alexander's, they say we go to Spiros," Georgogianis said.

No matter what people call it, Spiros doesn't refer to those who eat there as his customers.

"I have all friends and family, I don't have a customer. Nobody comes here all those years and feels like a customer," Georgogianis said.

Spiros said he plans to take some well-deserved rest.

"Right now, I'm gonna take off for a couple of months. I'm gonna spend some time with my wife because that's all we've been doing is working," Georgogianis said.

WTVR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rvahub.com

Forest Hill Antique Closing

Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Third Carb’s the Charm

Bread marked his first foray into the Richmond dining scene, later followed by pizza, and now Billy Fallen has embraced another carb-centric concept, this time joined by former Dutch & Co. owner and chef Caleb Shriver. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Billy Pasta, a fast-casual, made-to-order venture dedicated to pasta and...
RICHMOND, VA
Field & Stream

Virginia Woman Finds Live Snake in Bag of Popcorn at the Grocery Store

Sometimes, it’s a good thing to get more than you bargained for at the grocery store. For one Virginia woman, though, her ‘bargain,’ wasn’t what she expected. According to WTVR in Richmond, Virginia, Kimberly Slaughter was patronizing a Shoppers Value store in Lunenburg County, approximately 80 miles southwest of Richmond, and had pulled a bag of popcorn from the shelf, when she noticed what appeared to be mouse feces in the bottom of her cart.
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Petersburg, VA
Lifestyle
City
Petersburg, VA
townandtourist.com

15 Best Hiking Trails in Richmond, VA (Great for All Hikers!)

Richmond is not only the capital city of Virginia, but it’s also one of the oldest cities in America. The rich history of the area draws in thousands of visitors a year. Despite this, there remains a small-town charm to Richmond that is appealing to residents. Many of the...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#45 Years#Food Drink#Greek
styleweekly.com

Goin' to California

Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

NBC12 tops 3 of Richmond Magazine’s ‘Best’ categories

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’ll see some familiar faces and names in Richmond Magazine’s 35th annual “Best & Worst” survey, where readers picked their favorite shots, restaurants, events and media personalities. Among this year’s best:. Curt Autry, Best Local News Reporter. Sarah Bloom, 2nd place...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheDailyBeast

Another John Hinckley Concert Is Canned Six Hours After He Announces It

Well, that didn’t last long. John Hinckley, who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan more than four decades ago, announced around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday that he would be playing a free concert at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater, only to have the library cancel the event by that evening. The Virginia library released a statement at 5:30 p.m. saying that it had received “hostile comments through chat and email” after the announcement, making it evident that hosting the concert “would be disruptive to library operations.” Hinckley, who was released from all government restrictions in June and has tried to kick-start a career as a musician, has had many of his events canceled, including the debut concert of his “Redemption Tour.” A frustrated Hinckley tweeted that the library is the fourth venue to cancel on him, and previously wrote that he is “looking for a music venue that won’t cave when there’s backlash.”Read it at Richmond Times-Dispatch
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy