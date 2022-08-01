Lease roundup: FirstService leases in Boca, PlantLab in Pompano Beach

therealdeal.com
Gatsby picks up Palm Beach Gardens mixed-use dev site for $17.5M
The Florida arm of Gatsby Enterprises is taking over a proposed office and retail project in Palm Beach Gardens after paying $17.5 million for a development site. Miami-based Gatsby FL, an affiliate of the New York-based real estate investment firm, bought a 7-acre site at 11200 RCA Center Drive from an entity managed by Palm Beach Gardens-based developer Daniel Catalfumo, records show.
Seller’s remorse? Developer Todd Glaser buys back Palm Beach mansion for $23M
Spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser bought a Palm Beach mansion he previously owned and renovated with partners, and he is moving in with his family. Glaser and his wife, Kim, paid about $23.2 million for the home at 125 Via Del Lago, property records show. An entity managed by Rhode Island attorney Bridget Mullaney sold the 9,271-square-foot, eight-bedroom house.
Seritage flips Hialeah shopping center for $28M, banking $6M profit in hours
Seritage Growth Properties made a $6 million profit in a single day by quickly flipping a Hialeah shopping plaza to RK Centers. A Seritage affiliate bought Westland Gateway Plaza at 1460 West 49th Street for $22.1 million from Daytona Beach-based CTO Realty Growth on July 25, records show. The same day, Seritage sold the 117,021-square-foot retail center for $28.3 million to RK Centers, the Sunny Isles Beach-based retail real estate investment firm led by Miami Heat minority owner Ranaan Katz. The deeds recently became publicly available.
JV scores $87M construction loan for West Palm Beach office projects
Seven months after unveiling plans to develop a new office building and renovate an existing one in downtown West Palm Beach, a joint venture secured an $87 million construction loan for both projects. New York-based Acore Capital provided the financing to Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital,...
Jorge Pérez’s Related wants to build apartments in Miami’s Little Havana
Related Group wants to build a 167-unit, mixed-income apartment project in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. The developer, led by Jorge Pérez and Jon Paul Pérez, proposes a 12-story building at 450 Southwest Fifth Street and 445 Southwest Sixth Street, according to plans filed to Miami-Dade County late last month. The acre site is west of I-95 and south of Jose Marti Park.
Ken Griffin’s Citadel leases at 830 Brickell office tower in Miami
UPDATED, Aug. 3, 12:18 p.m.: Billionaire Ken Griffin inked a major lease for Citadel’s offices at 830 Brickell, less than two months after he announced moving the hedge fund to Miami from Chicago, with plans to build a new headquarters. Citadel took roughly 95,000 square feet in a long-term...
Industrial rents keep climbing, as vacancies drop in South Florida
Inflation? Recession? Pfft. South Florida’s industrial market hasn’t slowed down, as super low vacancy rates continue driving rents to new heights. In the second quarter, industrial landlords in Miami-Dade County increased asking rents by more than $1, compared to the same period last year, while Broward and Palm Beach industrial property owners jacked up the rate by $3, according to a recent Cushman & Wakefield report. In all three counties, the vacancy rate dropped below 4 percent in the second quarter, the report shows.
Keiser University sells pair of Fort Lauderdale office properties for $58M
Keiser University sold a pair of Fort Lauderdale office properties to its owner, Everglades College, in two deals for a combined $57.6 million. In the bigger of the two deals, an affiliate of Keiser University sold the 111,542-square-foot office complex at 1900 West Commercial Boulevard for $30.4 million, according to records. Everglades College assumed an existing $14 million loan on the property.
Privé in Aventura closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
The summer slump in Miami-Dade’s condo market abated somewhat last week. In July’s final week, condo prices rose slightly from the previous week, ranging from $2 million to $5 million. That compares to a range of $1.2 million to $2.7 million — save for one, isolated condo sale at $7 million — the previous week.
Corcoran opens Palm Beach Gardens office
The Corcoran Group is expanding its presence in Palm Beach County, opening an office in Palm Beach Gardens. This is the fifth office in Palm Beach County for the New York-based brokerage, which also has offices in Delray Beach, Palm Beach, Hobe Sound, and West Palm Beach. John Hackett, Corcoran’s senior managing director of South Florida, is leading the new office at 2000 PGA Boulevard.
Bridge Industrial nabs $28M construction loan for facility near Ft Lauderdale airport
Bridge Industrial is moving quickly on its project on the former Park ‘N Fly property in Dania Beach. It scored a $28 million construction loan less than two months after scooping up the site. Windsor, Connecticut-based Talcott Resolution Life Insurance provided the financing for Bridge’s planned logistics facility at...
Jimmy’s Eastside Diner, featured in “Moonlight,” has a new owner
Italian restaurateur, real estate investor and soccer club owner Tonino Doino bought Jimmy’s Eastside Diner, which was featured in the 2016 film “Moonlight.”. Doino, who owns the Lincoln Road restaurant Rosinella Italian Trattoria, paid about $4.3 million for the property at 7201 Biscayne Boulevard, according to the brokers involved in the deal and the buyer’s representative, Peter Saliamonas. The property is in Miami’s Upper Eastside, east of Little Haiti.
Judge awards $5M to Israeli mogul in HFZ lawsuit over failed Shore Club project in Miami Beach
A judge awarded Israeli investor Benny Shabtai a $4.6 million judgment in his lawsuit against HFZ Capital Group over the failed Shore Club Miami Beach redevelopment. New York-based HFZ, led by Ziel Feldman, lost its ownership of the historic Shore Club when Monroe Capital foreclosed on the property. Monroe brought on Witkoff as its partner to renovate and redevelop the oceanfront Art Deco hotel at 1901 Collins Avenue.
