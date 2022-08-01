Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe calls Queen Elizabeth II a ‘colonizing’ leader during swearing-in ceremony

www.foxnews.com
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
US ambassador to Australia calls male reporter out for talking over a woman
The new US ambassador to Australia called a male reporter out for talking over a woman during her first press conference in the posting. After witnessing Ten News reporter Hugh Riminton talking over a fellow reporter, Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former president John F. Kennedy, said: "did you just talk over the woman?"
Tourist Yelled At By Queen Elizabeth's Guard For Touching His Horse And People Are Divided
A woman got quite startled after one of Queen Elizabeth II’s guards yelled at her for touching his horse. The TikTok video posted by the tourist’s stepson has been viewed 4.2 million times and counting. Opinion is divided. Some say the guard was within his rights to tell...
Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’
Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
Australian woman who was detained and asked by a US border official if she had an abortion says she's shocked by the response: 'a lot of people who've read this story are most horrified at that and I can see why'
Madolline Gourley told Insider she still hasn't heard from US Customs and Border Protection about the incident.
Top Putin weapons designer, 46, dies in mysterious circumstances 'undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression' as war rages in Ukraine
One of Vladimir Putin's top weapons designers has died in mysterious circumstances as he 'underwent treatment to combat anxiety disorders and depression'. Dmitry Konoplev, 46, headed the defence-related Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which is behind the lethal Pantsir missile system used in the war in Ukraine. In total, the organisation...
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice
Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation
A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
'Pack a bag. Know where your medicines are located': Eric Adams says PSA telling New Yorkers how to deal with a nuclear bomb was prompted by fears of a Russian attack
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the recent city public service announcement for how to deal with a nuclear attack was prompted by Russia's attack on Ukraine and warned that the Big Apple is still a big target. 'This was right after the attacks in Ukraine, and the Office...
She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir
If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report
An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
Ivanka Trump denies claim by ex-chief of staff who said she went to Jan. 6 rally to calm dad down
Ivanka Trump has denied a statement by her former chief of staff, Julie Radford, who testified that she went to try to calm her father down before his speech on January 6. When asked during her deposition if she had gone to the rally, Ivanka responded, "I don't know who said that or where that came from." July 12, 2022.
Putin's Rumored Mistress May Have Sparked Change in Foreign Policy: Book
A new biography detailing the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that the rumored mistress of the Kremlin leader may have impacted his approach to foreign policy. In Putin, which is set to hit the stands next Tuesday, Phillip Short describes Putin's isolation as a world leader and how...
Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty returns to Windsor while Kate and William stun with rare public display
PRINCE William and Kate look more loved up than ever as they were snapped sharing a sweet embrace after a charity polo match in Windsor yesterday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put on a very rare display of public affection as they celebrated Prince William's win at the charity polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.
Pope Francis says he would not live at the Vatican or in Argentina if he retires
ROME — Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. “I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop...
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
This Indian prince presented Queen Elizabeth II with a $80 million necklace for her wedding
The Nizam of HyderabadCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Nizam of Hyderabad was once the richest man in the world. He ruled as a prince over the state of Hyderabad in India. He was prince during the British rule in India and reportedly had good relations with the British Royal Family.
