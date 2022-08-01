ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRTV

Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart teen

By Andrew Smith, Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00F6U4_0h0TO33y00

ELKHART — A Silver Alert declared Monday for a 15-year-old Elkhart boy has been canceled.

The boy had last been seen about 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart, according to the alert.

Police haven't released additional information.

Anyone with more information was asked to call 911 or 574-533-4151.

TOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Thousands of Kias and Hyundais may qualify for free engine replacement | Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis | WATCH: Videos taken in central Indiana show fireball meteor soar through sky

Comments / 0

Related
WRTV

WRTV

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy