Flagler County, FL

Officials halt excavation of human remains recovered at Central Florida construction site

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

The excavation of a Central Florida construction site concluded Saturday in an effort to recover human remains that were uncovered earlier in July, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators put a halt to the excavation Saturday afternoon after 90% of the skeletal remains of an unidentified body were uncovered in the last week. The decision came after consulting with the county Medical Examiner’s Office, a team from the University of South Florida Anthropology Department, the CSI unit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the county’s major case and CSI units.

The skeletal remains are now in the hand of the medical examiner.

“Our team and partners did an outstanding job in a very difficult environment,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Finding almost the entire skeleton will allow the medical examiner to use DNA or dental records to identify this person and hopefully the cause of death.”

The USF team was called in with its specialized equipment for conducting large scale excavations after the sheriff’s office asked for help in recovering the remains found by construction workers on July 18 at new residential building sites in the Toscana Community on Old Kings Road.

The team had previously worked on excavations around the state including the recovery of remains at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in 2014.

“Because of the size of the construction site, the number of large piles and the amount of dirt that has been moved around throughout the site we needed specialized equipment and a faster process,” said Staly in July. “USF developed specialized equipment and experience during the excavation at the boys school and offered to assist. Their equipment should greatly speed up the process and ensure no remains are missed.”

The county’s investigation to identify the body and determine if any crime was committed continues.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the case to call 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

