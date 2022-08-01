ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lilia Valutyte: Man appears in crown court charged with murdering girl, 9, who was stabbed in street

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKK2c_0h0TNps200

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.

Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston , Lincolnshire , on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was remanded into custody at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, where he was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Wearing a prison-issued grey tracksuit, he spoke only to confirm his name and was told a provisional trial date would be set at the next court hearing.

Lilia died after suffering what is believed to be a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1FjY_0h0TNps200

Lincolnshire Police have previously said Lilia’s parents were being supported by specially trained officers.

Skebas, a Lithuanian national, was detained after four CCTV images were released of a man detectives said they wished to trace.

The CCTV showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday, five minutes before Lilia was found dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eY6pu_0h0TNps200

Police said two people who were arrested earlier this week had now been released with no further action taken.

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqDBA_0h0TNps200

Remanding Skebas into custody, Judge Simon Hirst told the defendant: “You will be next before the court on 19 September.

“I hope on that date I can give you a trial date, that is to say a date when your trial can take place.

“In the meantime you are remanded into custody.”

Earlier on Monday, Skebas appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a two-minute hearing.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, will appear at the same court for a plea hearing on 19 September.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Violent Crime#Cctv#Lincoln Crown Court#Lincolnshire Police#Lithuanian
The Independent

A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies

An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
DADEVILLE, AL
The Independent

Life for mother who murdered toddler on day of family court hearing

A mother who murdered her toddler on the day his father was applying to the Family Court to have more contact has been jailed for life with a minimum term of more than 18 years.Carol Hodgson, 40, used a plastic bag to smother two-year-old Daniel Hodgson Green at her home in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, and then tried to kill herself, leaving notes for her family.The boy’s heartbroken father Stefan Green read a victim impact statement at Teesside Crown Court before his former partner was sentenced, expressing how much he wanted to be part of his son’s life,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas dog owner, 47, is arrested after his SEVEN pit bulls mauled 71-year-old man to death as he walked to a store

A Texas dog owner is facing jail time after his seven pit bulls mauled a 71-year-old man to death as he walked to a local convenience store. Security footage of the attack, which occurred earlier this month in Fresno, Texas, shows Freddy Garcia moments before he was savaged by the pack of hounds; he was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
FRESNO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Last known photo emerges of little girl Charlie, six, who died of malnutrition in alleged 'house of horror' - as neighbours reveal her mother is 'traumatised': 'She watched her child die'

Just two weeks ago, Charlie - dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit and broad-brimmed hat - posed for a photo at her family home hunched over with her eyes closed. It was the last picture of the six-year-old ever taken before the little girl was found unresponsive at her family's housing commission home in Munno Para, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in the early hours of Friday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Horrifying video shows police repeatedly punching teen in Illinois

Disturbing video footage showing three police officers repeatedly strike an Illinois teenager as he lies on the ground has sparked protests over excessive force.Police in Oak Lawn, a suburb in southwest Chicago, are defending the actions that left a 17-year-old hospitalised and say they found a loaded gun in his possession.The incident began when police pulled over a car in Oak Lawn at about 5.30pm on Wednesday. Law enforcement claims the vehicle was missing registration plates.Chief Daniel Vittorio told a press conference on Thursday that officers detected marijuana coming from the vehicle. They began searching the driver and asked...
OAK LAWN, IL
The Independent

Mother and partner guilty of murdering son who died after weeks of torture

A mother and her partner have been found guilty of murdering her 15-year-old son who died after a campaign of torture.Sebastian Kalinowski died of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, after weeks of what prosecutors described as “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and her long-term partner Andrzej Latoszewski, 38.A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard that Sebastian was beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and stabbed with a needle by his mother and her partner.After the couple were arrested in connection with Sebastian’s death,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy