Nauset Transforming Historic Back Bay Brownstone into Luxury Condominiums

Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
multihousingnews.com
Brookfield Properties Sells Historic Boston Community
The 305-unit adaptive reuse community was rehabilitated in 2010. Brookfield Properties has sold its apartment community in Haverhill, Mass., for $77 million. CBRE represented the seller, as well as procured the buyer, an affiliate of the DSF Group. The asset is a renovated mill apartment community with a total of 305 units.
Boston Globe
More big development coming to Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester
“We see this as kind of a piece of a major puzzle that’s coming together.”. Developers who once planned two residential towers along Morrissey Boulevard near the JFK-UMass Red Line station in Dorchester have changed up their plans, this time adding four laboratory buildings to the mix. Center Court...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: For $3.99 million, a Cape property with a lighthouse
What’s the best thing about this house? The owner suite? Nah. The first-floor bedroom with sliders to the deck? Nope. The lighthouse overlooking the harbor? Yep. This three-bedroom contemporary with direct access to the sandy beach lining Hyannis Harbor comes with its own lighthouse, one with space for a nap and a half bath. It offers a great perch with 360-degree views.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston
These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
5 of the best Boston day treks — and they are all free
Need to break free from your virtual office? Are the kids climbing the walls? You just came to the right place. Here are the best day hikes in the city — and none are taxing to your budget. The Freedom Trail. Follow the city’s iconic, 2.5-mile red brick line...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington
Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Jumbo Capital Sells Lowell Building
LOWELL, MA–Boutique real estate brokerage firm Peak Real Estate Partners represented Jumbo Capital Inc. in the sale of 75 Technology Drive, Lowell, Massachusetts to Rhino Capital Advisors LLC. The sale prices was not disclosed. Anthony Biette of Peak represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer in...
nbcboston.com
Floramo's Restaurant Planning to Open New Location in Malden. Here's Where
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last week, it was reported that an iconic place for steak tips and ribs was expanding to a new location, and now we have learned that another new one appears to be on its way as well. According to a tweet from...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
E4H Environments for Health Architecture Welcomes New Partner Candice Barter
BOSTON– E4H Environments for Health Architecture, a design firm solely committed to designing healthcare and health science + technology facilities, announced that Candice Barter, AIA, NCARB, EDAC, has joined the firm as Partner in its Boston office. With over 18 years of health design experience, Barter has led and...
NECN
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
miltonscene.com
Jette’s leave, East Milton Square chaos, lots of recommendations, – Top Milton Neighbors posts – July 2022
Jette’s leave, East Milton Square chaos, lots of recommendations, – Top Milton Neighbors posts – July 2022. What are we discussing? Top Milton Neighbors posts – July 2022. Wondering what the top Milton Neighbors posts for were this past month?. We’ve summarized the top posts for...
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
Eater
A Gigantic Vegan Restaurant Opens Steps From Fenway Park
Walking into the giant new Plantpub location steps from Fenway Park, one might recognize the layout — and general beer hall vibes — from the longtime Boston Beerworks space. Plantpub is a beer hall, too, after all, but an entirely vegan one: The comfort food-packed menu features Impossible Burgers as well as burgers made from an in-house veggie blend; Fenway frank-inspired hot dogs made from a meat substitute, or carrot dogs; and similarly meatless comfort foods.
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Catherine Rollins Named Director at ULI Boston/New England
BOSTON–Catherine Rollins has been named new director of ULI Boston/New England. She will be working with members on issues related to housing and infrastructure, along with other important land use issues. Her background makes her uniquely suited for this role. Prior to joining ULI Boston/New England, Rollins was most...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
The Peabody Companies’ Lori Aguiar Completes OSHA Certification
BRAINTREE, MA–The Peabody Companies announced that Lori Aguiar has obtained OSHA 10 certification. The certification was awarded upon completion and passing of a 10-hour safety course under the OSHA Outreach Training Program. The 10-hour training course is designed for non-supervisory employees who want to learn more about general health and safety hazards.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
City Realty Group Hires Maggie Flynn as Vice President of Marketing
Boston– City Realty Group has hired Maggie Flynn as the Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations and Social media. Flynn brings more than a decade of marketing experience to her new role. Flynn will lead CRG social media and public relations strategies and implement best practices for CRG’s growing hospitality sector.
