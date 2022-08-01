St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Hundreds of community members rallied around a Stillwater family grappling with a sudden and unbelievable loss.Isaac Schuman, 17, died Saturday after he and four others were stabbed while tubing on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin. Families gathered in Stillwater Wednesday night to remember him. It was an emotional mix of grief and pain over Schuman's death.Touching stories were told, with many leading to tears. But people also couldn't help but smile and feel joy, learning how many people Schuman touched.That was on display on hole 14 at the golf course at Oak Glen Country Club, near...

STILLWATER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO