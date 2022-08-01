ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan

An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Croix County, WI
Crime & Safety
Prior Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Burnsville, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Prior Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Saint Croix County, WI
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Apple River stabbings: Vigil held for Isaac Schuman in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Hundreds of community members rallied around a Stillwater family grappling with a sudden and unbelievable loss.Isaac Schuman, 17, died Saturday after he and four others were stabbed while tubing on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin. Families gathered in Stillwater Wednesday night to remember him. It was an emotional mix of grief and pain over Schuman's death.Touching stories were told, with many leading to tears. But people also couldn't help but smile and feel joy, learning how many people Schuman touched.That was on display on hole 14 at the golf course at Oak Glen Country Club, near...
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week. Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
FOX 21 Online

Apple River Stabbing: Defense Attorney Believes Nicolae Miu Has Self-Defense Argument

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – This week, authorities are piecing together the details of what lead up to a stabbing spree on Somerset’s Apple River, that left Stillwater’s 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead on Saturday. After reviewing some of that information, defense attorney Eric Nelson believes there’s an argument...
KARE 11

Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Shots fired confirmed at Mall of America

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mall of America is reportedly on lockdown following reports of a possible shooting inside the building. Multiple people on social media have reported being told to take shelter or leave the mall as police take position inside. Mall of America and Bloomington Police have...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bulletin-news.com

Woman smothered, drowned her three children, ages 3, 4, 5

Authorities claim that a mother drowned her three small children in Vadnais Lake, and a memorial of stuffed animals, candles, and flowers has been forming there. A placard with the words “For the children” and three paper hearts scribbled on it is affixed to one of the bouquets.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash

A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy