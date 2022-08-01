St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

www.weau.com
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
FireRescue1
Minn. city fire union president asked for ‘a break,’ called sheriff after DWI arrest
ST. PAUL, Minn. — White Bear Lake police cited the president of the St. Paul firefighters’ union for drunken driving when he was off-duty last week. A sergeant pulled Mike Smith over for speeding on McKnight Road near County Road E East at 10 p.m. Thursday. Smith told...
U.P. man arrested in Alabama for Wisconsin homicide, assault on jogger
A man suspected in a Wisconsin homicide and an attack on a jogger in the Upper Peninsula was arrested in Alabama Wednesday afternoon, police said. Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is in custody in Alabama after warrants were issued for his arrest in Michigan and Wisconsin, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
wizmnews.com
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car led to three arrests in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s office told WIZM two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from Wisconsin Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person, who was with them in the car.
Apple River stabbings: Vigil held for Isaac Schuman in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Minn. -- Hundreds of community members rallied around a Stillwater family grappling with a sudden and unbelievable loss.Isaac Schuman, 17, died Saturday after he and four others were stabbed while tubing on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin. Families gathered in Stillwater Wednesday night to remember him. It was an emotional mix of grief and pain over Schuman's death.Touching stories were told, with many leading to tears. But people also couldn't help but smile and feel joy, learning how many people Schuman touched.That was on display on hole 14 at the golf course at Oak Glen Country Club, near...
Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School
A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week. Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
FOX 21 Online
Apple River Stabbing: Defense Attorney Believes Nicolae Miu Has Self-Defense Argument
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – This week, authorities are piecing together the details of what lead up to a stabbing spree on Somerset’s Apple River, that left Stillwater’s 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead on Saturday. After reviewing some of that information, defense attorney Eric Nelson believes there’s an argument...
Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
10-4 Good Buddy! This Trucker Just Stopped These Suspected Car Thieves
It's not every day that you get to see a semi help out law enforcement. The good news is that the folks over at MNCrime found some video of a semi-driver wedging in a vehicle as it is being pursued by police in Minneapolis. The vehicle's occupants then fled the scene but were all eventually captured according to the posted video.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Shots fired confirmed at Mall of America
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mall of America is reportedly on lockdown following reports of a possible shooting inside the building. Multiple people on social media have reported being told to take shelter or leave the mall as police take position inside. Mall of America and Bloomington Police have...
Hudson Star-Observer
UPDATE: Apple River stabbing suspect portrayed as assailant, victim in report
The suspect in multiple stabbings on the Apple River faces homicide charges in the death of a teen and wounding of four others July 30 was portrayed in a criminal complaint as both assailant and victim. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake,Minnesota was arraigned in St. Croix County Circuit Court,...
bulletin-news.com
Woman smothered, drowned her three children, ages 3, 4, 5
Authorities claim that a mother drowned her three small children in Vadnais Lake, and a memorial of stuffed animals, candles, and flowers has been forming there. A placard with the words “For the children” and three paper hearts scribbled on it is affixed to one of the bouquets.
WEAU-TV 13
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6...
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
Suspect in fatal mass stabbing on Wisconsin river identified, charged with homicide
SOMERSET, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in connection with a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the suspect as Nicolae Miu from...
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
WEAU-TV 13
‘Armed and dangerous’ Green Bay homicide suspect captured in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The search is over for a Michigan man believed to be connected to a homicide investigation in Green Bay. Police were searching for Caleb Anderson in connection with the death of a person at an apartment complex on Packerland Dr. and was believed to be driving the victim’s car.
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
