Stony Brook Film Festival Winners Announced at Closing Night Ceremony

Includes $60M Across SUNY with a Priority Placed on Institutions with Greatest Student Diversity; $53M for Hiring New Full-Time Faculty. The State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees has approved the criteria for allocating $113 million in direct funding from New York State in an investment that will support campus programs designed to increase services to SUNY students, bolster enrollment at SUNY institutions and support college completion rates. The funding is a part of the Governor’s and state legislators’ historic budget commitment to higher education and will help secure SUNY’s place as a global leader in higher education.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO