Miami-dade County, FL

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car on Palmetto Expressway: FHP

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck on Miramar Parkway

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Miramar, police said. According to Miramar Police, the crash took place near Red Road and Mirarmar Parkway, Wednesday morning. The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene as officers arrived to investigate. Police...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Truck Near Florida's Turnpike in Miramar

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Miramar Wednesday morning. Miramar Police officials said the crash took place in the southbound lanes of Red Road near Miramar Parkway, just north of the Florida's Turnpike. Police said the box truck struck the pedestrian,...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Homestead shooting; 5 transported to hospital

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people may be hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got a ShotSpotter call.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman found dead in alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was found dead in an alleyway. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street, just after 7 a.m., Tuesday. Police were looking for a person...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie

A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman

Police have arrested a woman in New York for her role in the July murder of a woman in her Tamarac apartment, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. According to...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Second lane set to open on Miami highway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new ramp connecting the eastbound 836 to the northbound Interstate 95 has opened. A second lane opened up to cars traveling eastbound on 836 and connecting to the northbound lanes of I-95, Friday morning. The connection on Interstate 395, SR 836 and I-95 is part of...
MIAMI, FL

