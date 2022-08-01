ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man critically injured falling off turning van he was riding on outside of in Queens, driver sought

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
The van diver was turning off Metropolitan Ave. onto 71st Ave. about 7:20 p.m Sunday when the victim became dislodged and was thrown to the pavement. He suffered serious head injuries. Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS

A 32-year-old man was critically injured when he fell of a turning van he was riding on the outside of in Queens, police said Monday.

The driver of the Ford passenger van fled the scene and is being sought, though it wasn’t clear they knew somebody had been clinging to the outside of the vehicle.

The van driver was turning off Metropolitan Ave. onto 71st Ave. about 7:20 p.m Sunday when the victim became dislodged and was thrown to the pavement. He suffered serious head injuries.

Medics took the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Cops are trying to track down the van and its driver.

