WNBA playoff picture, standings, projections: Sky keep holding off Aces, Sun; race for lower seeds heating up

Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
Former Nets Guard Calls Steph Curry 'One Dimensional'
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to receive disrespect
College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Paige Bueckers News
The college basketball world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday. UConn star Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL in her left knee. Bueckers, who was named the Naismith Player of the Year in 2021, will miss the 2022-23 season because of this injury. This injury occurred during a pick-up basketball...
Mystics top Aces with fourth-quarter run
Shakira Austin and Natasha Cloud combined to score 12 points during a 13-0 fourth-quarter run, and the Washington Mystics snapped
Kansas basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 — and eventually to 68 in 2011 — just two programs have won back-to-back national championships: Duke in 1991 and 1992 and Florida in 2006 and 2007. As the 2022-23 season approaches, Kansas has some significant holes to fill from last season's roster if it wants to join that elite fraternity of repeat champions.
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Two Atlanta Hawks players and Quavo attended Nick Ressler's wedding.
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
WATCH: Epic video of LeBron James, Bronny, Bryce dunking all over Lakers practice facility goes viral
LeBron James has been working hard in the summer as the new season approaches. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champ decided to bring his two sons to the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to give them a taste of how the pros do it. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a pretty epic highlight reel from the three Jameses.
Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant
Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
Geno Auriemma Reacts To Paige Bueckers' Crushing Injury News
UConn received crushing news of Paige Bueckers suffering a torn ACL in her left knee that will require the star to miss the 2022-23 season. Bueckers received the Naismith Trophy after averaging 20.0 points during her first year with the Huskies. Despite a leg injury limiting the guard to 17 games during her sophomore season, she led UConn to the national championship game.
On This Day In NBA History: August 2 - The Largest Trade In League History
On this day in 2005, a five team trade involving the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Hornets, Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics sent Antoine Walker and Jason Williams to the Heat, leading the team to their first championship later that same season.
Former 2017 First-Round Pick Signs With New Team Overseas
Justin Patton, who was drafted No. 16 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2017, has agreed to a deal with Cholet Basket in France.
Giants' Jason Vosler: Moves to minors
Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was called up by San Francisco on Friday and will head back to the minors with trade-acquisition J.D. Davis being added to the active roster. Vosler has appeared in 23 big-league games this year and has a .288/.351/.530 slash line in 74 plate appearances.
Breanna Stewart puts up 33 as Storm stuff Lynx
Breanna Stewart compiled 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the host Seattle Storm defeated the Minnesota Lynx 89-77
10 of the top remaining NBA unrestricted free agents, including Carmelo Anthony and DeMarcus Cousins
At this point in the offseason, most of the big-name free agents are already off of the board. However, that doesn't mean there's a dearth of available talent. On the contrary, there are a plethora of productive players who could prove very impactful still waiting to be signed. Here's a look at 10 of the top remaining unrestricted free agents currently available on the market.
Jonquel Jones has 14 points, 10 rebounds as Sun beat Mercury
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Brionna Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 77-64 on Thursday night. Connecticut started the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to take control. Phoenix, which was without...
NBA insiders overwhelmingly believe Donovan Mitchell would leave Jazz as free agent in 2025, per report
The Utah Jazz have a number of viable reasons for exploring a Donovan Mitchell trade. Even when they had Rudy Gobert, they'd proven on several occasions that they were not capable of winning a championship. Without him, they had no obvious way of rebuilding a contender before Mitchell's 2025 free agency. Outside free agents rarely want to come to Utah. Even if they did, the Jazz had no cap flexibility this offseason. Their only viable path forward is through the draft. Trading Mitchell would net a boat load of picks.
‘Thursday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘TNF’ Game of 2022
The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to battle the Rams. This year’s Thursday Night Football schedule will be a bit different, with Prime Video becoming the first streaming service to score a season-long exclusive national broadcast streaming deal with the NFL. Prime Video will air 15 regular-season TNF games (and one preseason game), with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
