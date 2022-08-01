Deputies: 16 year old dies following shooting

www.abccolumbia.com
Related
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbiana Drive shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a 19-year-old has been charged in a June 17 shooting that ended with another teen shoot in June. Columbia Police said that Jentry McCombs was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WIS-TV
Teen suspect arrested in Harbison Gardens Apartments shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Thursday a teenage suspect is in custody on attempted murder charges. Jentry McCombs, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. On June 17, McCombs is accused of...
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
abccolumbia.com
Man found dead, Richland Co. deputies shot at in Carriage Oaks subdivision
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they were shot at while responding to a call for help this morning and later found a man dead in the Carriage Oaks subdivision. Authorities say one deputy had multiple bullets strike his vehicle; the deputy wasn’t shot but was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
wach.com
Suspect arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A suspect is in custody after a standoff with law enforcement at a Columbia apartment complex on Wednesday. According to Columbia Police, Marquise Green has been identified as the suspect in the Ft. Jackson Blvd. incident. Green is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm...
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff: Deputy injured in ambush following shooting response
Richland Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says around 5:30 Wednesday morning deputies responded to Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia to a possible domestic dispute. When they arrived at the address, Lott says the residents said there was no dispute and they did not call 911. As...
abcnews4.com
61-year-old veteran found safe
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — UPDATE: Millard Hunter has been found safe. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Hunter was found around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials say he was recognized by someone in the education building on Shaw AFB. Hunter is now with his family and receiving necessary medical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richland deputies shot at by suspect in northeast Columbia, man later found dead in home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they were shot at and found the body of a man all while responding to a call Wednesday morning. UPDATE: Sheriff says suspect lured deputies to home to ambush them. Officers say they got a call for help in northeast Columbia. Officers...
WIS-TV
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
WIS-TV
Sumter PD: Foul play suspected after man dies, up to $2500 reward being offered for information
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found lying on the road with injuries to his upper body around midnight Tuesday in Sumter, and later died from his injuries. According to the Sumter Police Department, a driver discovered the victim, who has since been identified as Stevy Pleasant, on a driveway of the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.
abccolumbia.com
Person struck during late night drive-by shooting
Richland County, SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking into a shooting that left one person injured after deputies say someone fired several rounds into a residence along Summit Terrace Circle. Authorities tell us the incident took place Tuesday night just after 11pm. Officials tell us four people were sitting in the kitchen of the home when they heard gunshots ring out. One victim telling investigators he could heard bullets flying past his head before everyone hit the floor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
'An ambush to kill cops:' Man lured Richland deputies to shoot at them, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they were shot at by a man who the sheriff says intentionally tried to kill his officers by luring them to a home in northeast Columbia. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a news conference Wednesday afternoon where he updated a situation...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
South Carolina couple says they were ‘kidnapped’ in police raid
A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night.
WRDW-TV
Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
wach.com
Standoff at Columbia apartment complex ends; man surrenders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has surrendered to Columbia police, officials said. Officers checked him for potential weapons but none were found. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department are working with the Richland County Sheriff's Department to negotiate with an armed man who locked himself in an apartment.
17-year-old charged with murder of Columbia 16-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old over the weekend. Officers announced Tuesday afternoon that a 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby. Officers say they were called to the 4100 block of...
Death of Sumter hospital employee now ruled a homicide, woman charged with involuntary manslaughter
SUMTER, S.C. — The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey hospital employee who was assaulted while on the job has now been ruled a homicide. The Sumter County Coroner's office released new information this week on the death of 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, who worked as a mental health technician. The listed cause of death is now physiological stress associated with physical alteration in the setting of cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) and obesity.
Comments / 0