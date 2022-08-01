Florida firefighters search for person missing in 6-foot sewer pipe

www.wesh.com
cltampa.com
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high
WESH
Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
fox13news.com
Man rushed to the hospital after being bitten by gator on Lake Thonotosassa, officials say
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. Wednesday it happened in Hillsborough County. The man was seriously injured after being bitten by the gator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. The man was swimming...
Hillsborough deputies looking for bank robbery suspect
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the suspect in a credit union robbery Wednesday morning.
FHP: 21-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into car
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at...
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
niceville.com
Florida caregiver charged with stealing thousands from 88-year-old
FLORIDA — A Florida live-in caregiver has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old Hillsborough County resident, allegedly while the victim was hospitalized, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have announced. The caregiver, Cynthia Sirmans, used the victim’s credit card...
Remains of missing Pennsylvania woman found in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing Pennsylvania woman was found earlier this summer in the Tampa Bay region, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday. Authorities had been searching for Jasmine Forbes since February. They zeroed in on Florida after learning the 31-year-old woman had traveled there. On...
phillyvoice.com
Shippensburg woman, missing since February, found dead in Florida
The remains of a missing Shippensburg woman were found this week in Florida, where investigators believe she had fled after a double homicide and arson at her Pennsylvania home in February. Jasmine Forbes, 31, was found dead at an undisclosed location in Pasco County during a search of a property...
thegabber.com
BMW Hits Ambulance Carrying Critically Ill Patient
A blue BMW collided with a Sunstar ambulance transporting a critically ill patient at the intersection of 49th Street and 118th Avenue July 29 in Pinellas Park. According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the accident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m., when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The Sunstar ambulance “flipped onto its side,” according to PPPD.
Woman helped boyfriend kill her ex, young Dover mom: deputies
A woman is accused of helping her boyfriend kill a young Dover mother and trying to frame the murder on a man who he also killed.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tampa Homicide Suspect In Lee County
TAMPA, Fla.- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting homicide that took place at a Tampa apartment complex on July 22, 2022. Darren Day, 25, was located and arrested on Tuesday charged with one count of first-degree murder by the U.S. Marshalls
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
Dunedin hopes garbage truck fires serve as wake-up call for trash customers
After multiple garbage truck fires, the City of Dunedin is reminding its trash customers to dispose of hazardous and flammable waste products properly.
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
Detectives Investigate Pinellas County Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Clifford Clark. Detectives say Clark was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested on three counts of Possession of a Controlled
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Says “Andrew Warren Is A Fraud. Did You Get That?”
TAMPA, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty on Thursday and made the announcement during a press conference in Hillsborough County. Flanked by State Attorney General Ashley Moody, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk
