2022 York County Fair starts this week

York News-Times
2022 York County Fair Bicycle Rodeo
Despite high temperatures, the 2022 York County Fair's bicycle rodeo was well attended with quite a few contestants.
York News-Times
York News-Times
2022 York County Fair Ice Cream Contest
Making ice cream in a can is a county fair tradition. This year was a little more tricky, thanks to triple-digit temperatures and high humidity. But the kids still accomplished their goal and had a great reward at the end!
NebraskaTV
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
York News-Times
Gage County Fair event raises more than $40,000 for family in need
BEATRICE — The 4-H community raised money with an auction at the Gage County Fair on Sunday for children whose parents died last year of COVID-19. Approximately $40,000 was raised for Trenn, Joey and Ethan Hoffman-Ideus in 30 minutes during a rolling auction, where each bidder contributes the amount their bid increased the previous bid.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
1011now.com
Election Commissioner announces voter registration site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct a special voter registration drive on Wednesday. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8, 2022, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the following time and location:
KSNB Local4
Clay Center residents voice opposition to land transfer
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A proposed land acquisition in Clay County has ruffled the feathers of many residents. Ducks Unlimited is proposing a transfer of approximately 1,100 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC). NGPC held a public hearing Wednesday to gather information about how the public...
York News-Times
Just Melanie -- Help us honor two more in the York Area Ag Hall of Fame
There are 78 plaques hanging in the antique tractor display building at the Wessels Living History Farm. They each have a picture and a story about a person (or a couple, or a group of brothers in several cases) who was instrumental in the field of agriculture in York County.
KSNB Local4
High School Finals Rodeo leaving Hastings, relocating to Burwell
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After 20 years in Hastings, the Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals are riding out of town and relocating to Burwell. For rodeo fans, it will feel more familiar than you might think, as Burwell actually hosted the High School Finals just a few years ago due to COVID-19 regulations in Hastings. Jess Helgoth, the president of the Burwell Rodeo Committee and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, said he first presented the town’s case back in November of 2021, and the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association accepted his bid in February.
News Channel Nebraska
71st annual Hastings church fundraiser benefits three members fighting cancer
HASTINGS, NE — A church fundraiser more than seven decades old is supporting some of its own this year. First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings hosted its 71st annual Ice Cream Social fundraiser on Wednesday. Senior Pastor Joel Remmers says the congregation suggests a different beneficiary every year… and this time it’s personal.
York News-Times
Brothers complete Eagle projects
EXETER -- Brothers, Ben and Mikey Bartu, completed Eagle projects designed to help serve the community of Exeter and their residents. Both are members of Exeter Troop 218 sponsored by the Exeter American Legion Post 218. Ben, who recently graduated from Exeter-Milligan High School, chose to focus on making maintenance...
kfornow.com
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
WOWT
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post
A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
strictly-business.com
Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street
It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 4
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Carl D. Peters, age 97 of Henderson, died August 1, 2022 in Henderson. He was born November 23, 1924 in Henderson to Daniel E. and Anna (Thies…
York News-Times
Red Carpet Experience to be long-term staple of Husker events
The Red Carpet Experience, which started as a week-to-week program last fall, will continue to be a staple of Nebraska gamedays moving forward. Nebraska Athletics on Tuesday announced a "long-term commitment" to the program, which connects underserved Husker fans with tickets to Nebraska sporting events. The program's future was secured...
York News-Times
She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.
When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
KSNB Local4
Hastings businesses frustrated with Highway 6 construction
A ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning symbolically started work, on upgrades to Hear Grand Island’s Home. Police said the man had been involved in a bar fight before the crash.
