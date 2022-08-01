ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

Jazz Is Dead to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Bicoastal Tour

jambands
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
jambands.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County

Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Manhattan Pizzeria is Crossing the Hudson River

Wahizza, a “artisan craft” pizzeria with a location in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, is expanding to Bergen County. A location on Main Street in Ridgefield Park has so far been announced. It’s the home of the Chimi Pizza, which offers a “Domincan taste” featuring ground beef,...
MANHATTAN, NY
beckersspine.com

3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East

Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
WAYNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Denver, PA
City
Glenside, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
Montclair, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Colorado State
City
Arcata, CA
City
Madison, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Boston, PA
City
Phoenix, NY
City
Madison, CA
City
Denver, NY
City
Agoura Hills, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Montclair, CA
Entertainment
City
Madison, PA
NBC Los Angeles

Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California

"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery. We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome. These items and ideas can be found at our...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Bobby Lee
Person
Jerry Garcia
claremont-courier.com

Just an early morning ursine stroll …

Click on the link in the story to see video from Claremont resident Alexis Boss-Hall, who spotted this large black bear strolling southbound on Towne Avenue near the Scripps Drive around 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning. After strolling for a few minutes the animal turns and jumps a wall, making its way into the adjacent neighborhood. photo/Alexis Boss-Hall.
News 12

Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake

An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
stockinvestor.com

‘He Shot My Arm Off’

That was a headline of a story on my local Southern California news website KTLA, as it described one reaction to video of liquor store owner Craig Cope shooting an armed robber with a shotgun. Now, this incident, as well as the very clear, high-definition video with sound that documented...
NORCO, CA
foxla.com

4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber

NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
NORCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Is Dead#Jazz Fusion#Tarrytown Music Hall#Bicoastal Tour#The Grateful Dead#American#Oteil Friends#The Jerry Garcia Band#The Coach House#Paramount
mynewsla.com

Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
NORCO, CA
iecn.com

A new leader, a new era at San Bernardino High School

Anna Sosa was appointed the 24th Principal of San Bernardino High School by the San Bernardino City Unified School District on May 17th, 2022. Although her first day as Cardinal 1 began on June 6th, Sosa has been impressed by SBHS’s genuine warmth, passion, and pride for Cardinal City, as well as the dedicated faculty and staff that make SBHS “The Very Best.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police

The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
RIALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County

MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS News

Multi-car crash in Fairfield leaves 7 people hurt

FAIRFIELD -- At lest seven people were hurt Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield. The local fire department says that the crash happened near the intersection of Manuel Campos Parkway on the north side of the city. The crash involved several vehicles, including a...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
L.A. Weekly

Adrian Llamas-Navarro Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 10 [Fontana, CA]

Pedestrian Dead in Traffic Accident near Sierra Avenue. The accident occurred on July 24th, at around 11:49 p.m., on the westbound Interstate 10, east of Sierra Avenue. According to reports, Llamas-Navarro was walking along the inner lanes after a single-car crash when a 2008 Buick struck him. Due to the...
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy