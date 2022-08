This story is sponsored content. Looking to test the waters of the college world and play hockey at the same time? You may not have to look any further than Quincy College. Located just 10 miles south of Boston and easily accessible on the MBTA’s Red Line, Quincy College has long been a commuter school. Now the junior college is adding a men’s club hockey team for the 2022-23 season. Known by the nickname the Granite, the team is scheduled to be a member of the Collegiate Hockey Federation’s New England Independent Hockey Conference.

