Letter to the Editor: Margo Kaplan

On Monday, July 18, Gloucester County commissioner Denice DiCarlo met with the Marine Corps League Semper Fidelis Detachment 204. The Marine Corps League’s honor guard participates in many details throughout Gloucester County, including presentation of colors, funerals, firing squad and flag fold with taps. As liaison to the Department of Veterans Affairs, DiCarlo was able to advise the attendees of all the services and benefits offered by the Gloucester County Department of Veterans Affairs. Also in attendance was Bob Jonas, the Director of Veterans Affairs.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO