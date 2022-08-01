Catalytic converter stolen from Centre County towing facility

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a suspect who stole a catalytic converter off an RV at a towing facility.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers , the suspect went to the towing facility at 169 North Street in Millheim Borough between Sunday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 27. When the suspect was at the facility they used a handheld saw to cut off a catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford Motor Home.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The theft is under investigation by state police out of Rockview and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 814-355-7545. Anyone can also contact the the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online and can remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.