Centre County, PA

Catalytic converter stolen from Centre County towing facility

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a suspect who stole a catalytic converter off an RV at a towing facility.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers , the suspect went to the towing facility at 169 North Street in Millheim Borough between Sunday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 27. When the suspect was at the facility they used a handheld saw to cut off a catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford Motor Home.

The theft is under investigation by state police out of Rockview and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 814-355-7545. Anyone can also contact the the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online and can remain anonymous.

