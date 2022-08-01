ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

5 more West Virginia COVID deaths reported; active case count 3,335

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Final votes tallied in local primary election

OAKLAND — After a couple weeks of waiting, the final votes have been tallied for the local races in the 2022 Maryland Primary Election. The election featured several tight races locally and statewide.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNews

Gateway to the West Heritage Area now accepting mini-grant applications

McHENRY — The Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area’s Mini Grant Program is now accepting applications. The mini-grant program is a one-to-one cash or in-kind matching grant for up to $5,000 designed to provide funding for non-capital projects including innovative exhibits, tours, events, planning and projects which build upon interpretive themes identified in the Heritage Area’s Management Plan.
MCHENRY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy