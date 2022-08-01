5 more West Virginia COVID deaths reported; active case count 3,335

www.wvnews.com
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
Mullens takes WV State Am at The Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — There is a first time for everything. And there is now another first-time winner at the West Virginia State Amateur.
West Virginia eligible for nearly $141 million in infrastructure law's first tranche of abandoned mine land funds
WASHINGTON (WV News) — The U.S. Department of Interior announced this week the availability of $140.75 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Abandoned Mine Lands funds to “create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity in coal communities” through abandoned mine land reclamation. The funds are part of...
Final votes tallied in local primary election
OAKLAND — After a couple weeks of waiting, the final votes have been tallied for the local races in the 2022 Maryland Primary Election. The election featured several tight races locally and statewide.
Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.
Gateway to the West Heritage Area now accepting mini-grant applications
McHENRY — The Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area’s Mini Grant Program is now accepting applications. The mini-grant program is a one-to-one cash or in-kind matching grant for up to $5,000 designed to provide funding for non-capital projects including innovative exhibits, tours, events, planning and projects which build upon interpretive themes identified in the Heritage Area’s Management Plan.
