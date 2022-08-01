ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony Worries Players Could Jump To Xbox If Microsoft Owns Call Of Duty

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 3 days ago
www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Lineup Adds 7 Games

Xbox has unveiled the list of games coming to Game Pass during the first half of August. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to check out seven new games over the next two weeks, including two day-one releases and a massive AAA game that's available now. Leading the way...
Gamespot

New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News

Valve has partnered with Komodo for distribution of Steam in four new countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates. You can expect to see Steam Deck at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.
Gamespot

Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom 2022

The Future Games Show will return to Gamescom with over 50 games. The event will take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live. The Future Games Show will kick off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, August 24. You can watch the event on the GamesRadar YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar website. Details of what exactly will be revealed are scant. The event will feature world premieres and developer interviews. Games from publishers Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and others will be present. The teaser for the event shows clips from Layers of Fear, Goat Simulator 3, Hypercharge, among others.
Gamespot

New Xbox Series S Developer Tools Grant Games More Memory

Thanks to a new software development kit, Xbox Series S developers will now be able to create games that use more memory than ever before. The recent upgrade was implemented with the intention of giving developers more control over performance on the next-gen console. As The Verge reported, this update...
Gamespot

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Preorders Listed Ahead Of November 11 Launch

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a radically updated version of the iconic tactical RPG. It’s slated to launch on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC and will bring some big changes with it--such as voiced cutscenes, new graphics, and a reworked soundtrack. A few different editions are now available for preorder, and longtime fans might want to consider picking up the Digital Premium edition available on PlayStation and PC.
Gamespot

Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News

A kicker for the LA Rams, shared an image of the Modern Warfare 2 menu on Instagram Stories and captioned the image, "Having fun on the new Call of Duty." Another player posted a slightly blurry photo, saying they were previewing the unreleased game, but the image still clearly says "DMZ" in the top right-hand corner of the screen.The images have since been deleted, but sites like CharlieIntel and ModernWarzone were quick to capture and tweet out their existence. Call of Duty insiders have long suggested the existence of DMZ, which is said to be Modern Warfare 2's extraction-based mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The leaks describe DMZ as an open-world mode with a mix of battle royale and survival game elements, and the mode has reportedly been in development for four years.
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Essential Games August 2022: 3 Free Games Available Now

The first Tuesday of the month is here, and that means it's time for PlayStation Plus members to claim this month's lineup of free games. PlayStation Plus August games include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners can play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games are free for subscribers until September 6.
Gamespot

Gamespot

HBO Max And Discovery+ Will Debut As A Single Streaming Service In 2023

It's been a bizarre week for HBO Max. Following the unceremonious cancelation of the planned direct-to-streaming Batgirl movie and removal of more than a handful of "under performing" streaming originals from the platform, CEO David Zaslav took to the stage at an investors call to explain the brand's strategy moving forward.
TV & VIDEOS

