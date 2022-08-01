ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers retiring Lou Whitaker’s No. 1

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

No. 1 has been forever retired by the Detroit Tigers in honor of “Sweet” Lou Whitaker.

The formal ceremony at Comerica Park on Saturday will make official the team’s decision to retire the number and put Whitaker in the company of Charlie Gehringer, Hank Greenberg, Willie Horton, Al Kaline, Hal Newhouser, Alan Trammell and Jack Morris.

Whitaker’s No. 1 will be permanently stenciled alongside other Tigers legends in center field at Comerica Park.

Trammell and Morris were friends and teammates of Whitaker on the Tigers’ 1984 World Series championship team.

A five-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, Whitaker was the 1978 American League Rookie of the Year. He became known as part of the elite double-play duo in Detroit alongside Trammell, with whom he paired from 1977-95.

