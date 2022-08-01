Pediatricians Celebrate CHIP Turning 25, Urge Improvements

www.krcu.org
Missouri maternal mortality report reveals impacts of mental health and racial disparities
One of the key goals of Missouri’s maternal mortality report is to "prevent future instances of maternal mortality." Within the report, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on behalf of the state's Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review board, found discrepancies in socioeconomic class (level and type of insurance), education level, geographic location and race and ethnicity.
Low pay and lack of support are fueling Missouri's teacher shortage, educators tell state
Teachers, school administrators and advocacy groups on Wednesday laid out for a state commission a long list of grueling conditions they say drive educators out of the industry. At the third meeting of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission — created by the State Board of Education —...
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber...
