Homeless man arrested for murder

One Year Ago Today (August 4, 2021)…Long Beach Police Arrest Felon Suspected of Human Trafficking
One Year Ago Today (August 4, 2021)…A 23-year-old felon suspected of sexually trafficking a 17-year-old girl and kidnapping her infant child was arrested, Long Beach police announced. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Hill...
Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage
Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. He was being held without bail.
Man arrested for woman's violent beating in Hollywood parking garage
Victim of Deadly Shooting in Paramount Identified
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount
Robbery, shooting outside casino in Gardena leaves 2 guards injured
An armored-van security guard was shot today in a gun battle outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena initiated by an unknown number of suspects who made off with a still-undetermined amount of cash from the vehicle.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating a Police Officer in Anaheim
A 35-year-old man suspected of impersonating a peace officer in Anaheim was in custody Thursday.
Man Stabbed to Death in Santa Monica Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man.
One shot during armed robbery attempt at Hustler Casino in Gardena
An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday during a robbery at the Hustler Casino in Gardena. The shooting occurred a little after 10 a.m. at the Hustler Casino located on Redondo Beach Boulevard.During an afternoon press conference, Lt. Christopher Cuff said two guards immediately came under fire as soon as they exited the armored truck. Cuff described the attack as an "ambush." At least one of the guards managed to return fire, but it was unclear if any of the suspects were struck, Cuff said.The guard who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical...
CA Police detective caught in sting operation
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
LAPD investigating overnight fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting was reported near the intersection of San Pedro and E. 15th streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead at the scene.
Security guard wounded in shootout during robbery of armored vehicle at Hustler Casino in Gardena
A security guard was shot and wounded during the robbery of an armored vehicle at the Hustler Casino in Gardena, prompting a search for several suspects, authorities said.
Peck Park Shooting — Out of Tragedy: The Best and the Worst
Three Stories, Nine Victims and a One-Hammer Councilman. Harbor Division Capt. Brent McGuire of the Los Angeles Police Department made the trueist observation I heard throughout the entire July 26 Town Hall meeting about the Peck Park shooting two days earlier where two people were murdered. “In incidents such as...
Brianna Kupfer’s Killer Had Extensive Criminal History
PACIFIC PALISADES—On August 3, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the coroner’s report on the January 13, for Brianna Kupfer, 24, of Pacific Palisades. She was a UCLA student working at Croft House Furniture on North La Brea Avenue who was stabbed 26 times by Shawn Laval Smith.
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police. It happened around 12:40 p.m. at 5200 Flower St. near Exposition Park. A spokesperson with the Los...
Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say
The bust came after neighbors complained about public drug use, fights breaking out and needles in their yards, according to court records obtained by the Post. The post Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
‘Heartbreaking': 81-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Possible Home Invasion Robbery
An 81-year-old woman was found dead in what authorities said appears to be a home invasion robbery in Woodland Hills. The woman has been identified by police as 81-year-old Ok Ja Kim. Detectives believe she was killed in a home invasion and robbery, but also said there were signs of a small fire inside the home.
