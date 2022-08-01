ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth wants to spruce up parts of High Street it says are primed for redevelopment

By Natalie Anderson, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Portsmouth is seeking state funding for a project that would spruce up its downtown business corridor to better accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians.

City leaders are also hoping the project will help revitalize an underdeveloped area just west of downtown.

The project would add scenic streetscaping, high-visibility crosswalks and sidewalk upgrades to a 1.3-mile stretch of High Street, between Chestnut Street and the Martin Luther King Expressway. Street lanes will be reduced from four lanes to two to accommodate raised medians and on-street bicycle lanes.

Once completed, Old Towne Portsmouth will connect to a corridor that the city says is primed for mixed-use redevelopment. The section, which the city has labeled the innovation district, includes the High Street, County Street and London Boulevard corridors. City Council members approved the district rezoning in 2020.

Carl Jackson, the city’s transportation planning manager, said the innovation district was created “to regenerate an underperforming area into a desirable location for innovative and creative companies and workers.”

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members voted to allow city staff to apply for $10.69 million in funding from a Virginia Department of Transportation program to fully cover the project. The program, named SMART SCALE, scores local and regional transportation projects across the state based on how well they increase access and safety and reduce congestion as well as the economic and environmental impacts.

If awarded state funding, the project would be granted funds for the 2025-26 fiscal year. A timeline of construction is not yet known.

Jackson said it’s a project listed on the city’s bicycle and pedestrian plan as it will become an important addition to the regional South Hampton Roads Trail that connects Portsmouth, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Natalie Anderson, 757-732-1133, natalie.anderson@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Government
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Military Circle Mall business owners react to mall closing

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, a decision years in the making was finally approved by Norfolk Economic Development Authority board members: Military Circle Mall will close by the end of the year. City leaders said many business owners got a letter from mall managers explaining that about 95 businesses...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Jackson
Person
Natalie Anderson
covabizmag.com

Behind the BIZ: Hampton Roads Executive Airport

What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Hampton Roads#Crosswalks#Transportation Planning#Urban Construction#City Council
Washingtonian.com

How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car

There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy