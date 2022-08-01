ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Petition: Demand Shell Executives Stop Seeking New Oil and Gas Reserves

By Holly Woodbury
One Green Planet
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 18

Richard Moore
3d ago

The need for oil and gas will be valid for years to come, like it or not. We can not successfully exist on solar and wind with it's questionable reliability. Why should we settle for continuous brown outs with more demand on the grid? That is no acceptable solution.

Reply(3)
16
James Michael
2d ago

Dear Greenies: where do you think energy to create all your millions of EVs, billions of battery cells, solar panels, windmills, and on and on? Materials for all of these must be mined doing as much damage or more than drilling. Trading one form of environmental abuse for another makes no sense. It’s not progress.

Reply
3
Joe Russo
3d ago

First, consumers still need to drive IC ( internal combustion)vehicles,so the oil companies need to produce and refine hydrocarbons! Second, as E-mobility increases ( more electric vehicles on the road), IC engines will slowly decrease over time !Finally, to have the oil companies invest in E-mobility , profits from hydrocarbons sales are needed to drive the E-mobility investment.If we have no hydrocarbon profits, you get a slower E-Mobility conversion! It is just basic business sense !

Reply
2
Related
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Shell#Oceans#Climate Change#Offshore Drilling#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nrdc#Green Planet Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Mashed

The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America

It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
ALASKA STATE
Mother Jones

Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy