Petition: Demand Shell Executives Stop Seeking New Oil and Gas Reserves

The need for oil and gas will be valid for years to come, like it or not. We can not successfully exist on solar and wind with it's questionable reliability. Why should we settle for continuous brown outs with more demand on the grid? That is no acceptable solution.
Dear Greenies: where do you think energy to create all your millions of EVs, billions of battery cells, solar panels, windmills, and on and on? Materials for all of these must be mined doing as much damage or more than drilling. Trading one form of environmental abuse for another makes no sense. It’s not progress.
First, consumers still need to drive IC ( internal combustion)vehicles,so the oil companies need to produce and refine hydrocarbons! Second, as E-mobility increases ( more electric vehicles on the road), IC engines will slowly decrease over time !Finally, to have the oil companies invest in E-mobility , profits from hydrocarbons sales are needed to drive the E-mobility investment.If we have no hydrocarbon profits, you get a slower E-Mobility conversion! It is just basic business sense !
