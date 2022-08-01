One of two deaths ruled a homicide in suspicious North Oak Trafficway apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A huge mix up in addresses left an Overland Park homeowner scrambling for help this week. It was 7 a.m. Monday, and guests were sleeping inside the home they rented. A loud pounding on the roof woke them up and they immediately called the owner to ask why he would have the roof replaced, knowing that he had rented out the home.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO