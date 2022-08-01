One of two deaths ruled a homicide in suspicious North Oak Trafficway apartment fire

www.kmbc.com
Raytown police investigate after woman fatally stabbed Thursday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed Thursday evening. Authorities said officers were called at 6:56 p.m. to the 11900 block of Jessica Lane and found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said the woman was taken to a...
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near 50th, Wabash streets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday evening. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. near 50th and Wabash streets. Authorities said one victim was taken to a hospital and died a short time later. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening...
Kansas City police say woman last seen leaving an appointment Wednesday has been found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a woman who had not been seen since Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. Police said Ashley Woods was last seen on Aug. 3 at 2:30 p.m., leaving an appointment. Authorities did not release any other details, just that she was...
Missouri police and firefighters are battling it out for a good cause
BELTON, Mo. — If you've been shopping for school supplies, you know the cost of even just the basics is higher than ever. In Belton, Missouri, students are benefiting from a friendly competition between the police and fire departments. “We thought we could take them in a competition," Crystal...
Driver dies in high-speed collision on Van Brunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver involved in a high-speed crash Tuesday night near Van Brunt Boulevard and Linwood Boulevard is dead. Kansas City, Missouri, police say the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding down Van Brunt when they flew through a red light and hit a Toyota Avalon that was driving through the intersection with Linwood.
KC police locate 11-year-old missing from the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Police say they have located Caydence Fitzpatrick and that she has been found safe. Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say they are searching for a missing/endangered 11-year-old. Caydence Fitzpatrick reportedly went missing sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. KCPD describes the 11-year-old as having...
Sources: KBI investigating Unified Government purchasing card transactions in relation to search warrant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KMBC 9 Investigates has learned the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the use of county-issued purchasing cards in relation to a search warrant executed Wednesday at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Three sources, who did not want to...
KBI: Search warrant executed at Unified Government of WYCO in ongoing investigation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that its investigators executed a search warrant at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Authorities said in a news release that the search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain...
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
Independence man convicted in Dec. 2020 murder of his girlfriend
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 27-year-old Independence man has been convicted of the killing of his girlfriend, Oriana Starr, in December 2020. Brandon A. McDaniel was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with Starr's death. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that McDaniel was found guilty on both charges.
KC police locate parent of a young boy found wandering near an intersection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it has found a parent of a young boy found wandering late Tuesday morning. Police say the boy, believed to be between four and five years old, was found wandering near the intersection of E 108th Street and Marsh Ave.
Raytown police looking for missing 11-year-old last seen getting into an SUV Tuesday night
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are looking for an 11-year-old that has not been seen since early Tuesday night. Police say they are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson Nimley. Authorities say he was last seen around the 8800 block of 80th Terrace on Aug. 2, around 7:30...
Kansas City police ask for help in finding 31-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 31-year-old man with medical issues. Police said David Laird last contacted his family Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. Authorities said his family is concerned for his well-being. Anyone who has seen Laird is asked to call...
Workers remove roof on the wrong Overland Park home
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A huge mix up in addresses left an Overland Park homeowner scrambling for help this week. It was 7 a.m. Monday, and guests were sleeping inside the home they rented. A loud pounding on the roof woke them up and they immediately called the owner to ask why he would have the roof replaced, knowing that he had rented out the home.
Teen reports being assaulted while canvassing for Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager in Leawood says she was assaulted while canvassing to encourage people to vote "yes" on Amendment 2. The 18-year-old victim said she was going door-to-door to promote the Value Them Both Amendment on Sunday. While walking from a Leawood home, she said the suspect hit her.
Excelsior Springs repeals pit bull ban
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — For the first time in decades, pit bull dogs are once again allowed to reside in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The city council voted this week to remove the breed ban, which had been on the books since 1987. The city now has no breed-specific legislation...
Teens in Transition program aims to empower students and reduce violence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City program to help at-risk teens celebrated graduation Thursday. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department puts on the Teens in Transition program each summer. KMBC 9 found out how it's working to reduce violence, and why one mother says she believes the program saves lives.
Beloved KC-area BBQ restaurant chain closing after nearly a decade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A much-loved Kansas City-area barbecue chain will be closing its doors later this month, with its owners hoping to retire from restaurant life. Plowboys Barbecue will be closing its doors on Aug. 14. The first restaurant in the chain opened its doors in Blue Springs,...
Hot and humid for the next several days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is hot and humid for the next few days, with highs reaching the mid-90s this weekend. Things are mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 70 in areas around the metro. Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s and heat...
High heat continues Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: IMPACT DAY Heat advisory south of KC until 7 PM. Scattered showers and storms starting this morning getting stronger later this afternoon south and east of KC. Damaging wind & hail main severe weather threats. High 92, Heat index 103° Wind SW 15 g25 mph.
