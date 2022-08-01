ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

One of two deaths ruled a homicide in suspicious North Oak Trafficway apartment fire

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 3 days ago
www.kmbc.com

KMBC.com

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near 50th, Wabash streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday evening. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. near 50th and Wabash streets. Authorities said one victim was taken to a hospital and died a short time later. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Missouri police and firefighters are battling it out for a good cause

BELTON, Mo. — If you've been shopping for school supplies, you know the cost of even just the basics is higher than ever. In Belton, Missouri, students are benefiting from a friendly competition between the police and fire departments. “We thought we could take them in a competition," Crystal...
BELTON, MO
KMBC.com

Driver dies in high-speed collision on Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver involved in a high-speed crash Tuesday night near Van Brunt Boulevard and Linwood Boulevard is dead. Kansas City, Missouri, police say the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding down Van Brunt when they flew through a red light and hit a Toyota Avalon that was driving through the intersection with Linwood.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC police locate 11-year-old missing from the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Police say they have located Caydence Fitzpatrick and that she has been found safe. Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say they are searching for a missing/endangered 11-year-old. Caydence Fitzpatrick reportedly went missing sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. KCPD describes the 11-year-old as having...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
GREENWOOD, MO
KMBC.com

Independence man convicted in Dec. 2020 murder of his girlfriend

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 27-year-old Independence man has been convicted of the killing of his girlfriend, Oriana Starr, in December 2020. Brandon A. McDaniel was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with Starr's death. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that McDaniel was found guilty on both charges.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police ask for help in finding 31-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 31-year-old man with medical issues. Police said David Laird last contacted his family Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. Authorities said his family is concerned for his well-being. Anyone who has seen Laird is asked to call...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Workers remove roof on the wrong Overland Park home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A huge mix up in addresses left an Overland Park homeowner scrambling for help this week. It was 7 a.m. Monday, and guests were sleeping inside the home they rented. A loud pounding on the roof woke them up and they immediately called the owner to ask why he would have the roof replaced, knowing that he had rented out the home.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs repeals pit bull ban

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — For the first time in decades, pit bull dogs are once again allowed to reside in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The city council voted this week to remove the breed ban, which had been on the books since 1987. The city now has no breed-specific legislation...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KMBC.com

Beloved KC-area BBQ restaurant chain closing after nearly a decade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A much-loved Kansas City-area barbecue chain will be closing its doors later this month, with its owners hoping to retire from restaurant life. Plowboys Barbecue will be closing its doors on Aug. 14. The first restaurant in the chain opened its doors in Blue Springs,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Hot and humid for the next several days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is hot and humid for the next few days, with highs reaching the mid-90s this weekend. Things are mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 70 in areas around the metro. Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s and heat...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

High heat continues Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: IMPACT DAY Heat advisory south of KC until 7 PM. Scattered showers and storms starting this morning getting stronger later this afternoon south and east of KC. Damaging wind & hail main severe weather threats. High 92, Heat index 103° Wind SW 15 g25 mph.
KANSAS CITY, MO

