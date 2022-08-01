Ohio Frisbee Golfer Gets Hilariously Beat Up By A Deer On The Course

Growing up in South Carolina, there really isn’t an area where deer aren’t terrified of human interaction.

Seriously, if you somehow find yourself within 10 feet of one, it’s a borderline miracle, because they typically tend to dart off in the opposite direction at first glance of a human.

So, needless to say it’s hard for me to imagine scenarios where a deer will let you walk up to it, or even more so, approach you.

Take this video for example…

And not only did the deer approach some bystanders, it full on attacked one.

The video was taken at the frisbee golf course at Glacier Ridge Park, near Columbus, Ohio, and you can see a deer run up on one of the tourists, and practically knock the dude on his ass and trample him.

I mean c’mon, frisbee golf is hard enough, having to weave a tiny disk around a heavily wooded area, trying to do everything you can to not lose it in a creek…

And now you have to worry about attacking deer too? Glacier Ridge Park might have the most difficult frisbee golf course on the planet.

Of course, the video doesn’t show how this human-deer interaction even began in the first place, but the surrounding bystanders are laughing their ass off as their buddy is over here fightin’ for his life.

This doe more than likely has a fawn nearby and was going into full blown mommy protection mode. You can also tell that the deer is absolutely freaked out about something, the way it’s scampering around.

Took a frisbee to the neck like nothing happened, though so I think dude’s gotta take the L on this one.

Winner declared… the deer.

Doe Stomps Bobcat Attacking Her Fawn

Mama don’t play…

A bobcat is a pure predator, although taking a deer down is usually on the larger and rarer side of what they target. Despite their clearly incredible hunting skills, rabbits are more in their typical size range.

But, evidenced by this wild video, they’re more than capable of handling a young fawn.

The trail cam from Hanover, Illinois captures a still of the bobcat upending the fawn from behind, sinking its claws into the fawn’s hindquarters.

The bobcat in the next scene, which is now live video, is wrestling the fawn and it seems to have ahold of its neck. The fawn kicks for its life but the bobcat seems to have excellent control of the situation.

But then, the mother doe comes to the rescue.

Kicking the ever-living shit out of the bobcat, she stomps and stomps and walks right over him trying to save her child. Honestly, she must have hit her own fawn she was stomping so wild.

The bobcat gets up and runs off… but was it too little too late?

Yes, yes it was.

Another reminder nature is cruel and these animals have some hardships. There’s no doubt after seeing that doe stomp the bobcat that she would be a sad ol’ deer when she realized her young was gone.

The doe stays around and defends for a bit with her fawn motionless on the ground. Then she leaves and surprise, the bobcat comes back and gets few good meals worth of venison out of the ordeal.

Either way, that is some wild stuff.

Never have I seen a bobcat take out a deer like that, and then a deer fight one off, let alone in the same video.