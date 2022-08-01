Recovery efforts underway after eastern Kentucky flooding. Here's how you can help

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO