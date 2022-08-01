ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apply for University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation Scholarships by September 7

By April Lovette
 3 days ago
Hempstead County Farm Bureau celebrates National Watermelon Day

On Wednesday, May 3, several of the Hempstead County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Women’s Committee members, and office staff brought approximately 160 watermelons to serve and give away to the employees of Arkansas Farm Bureau. This venture occurred to celebrate National Watermelon Day! They also brought promotional pamphlets and info about the Hope Watermelon Festival with them to even further promote Hope, our festival, and our sweet delicious melons!
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
swark.today

ROC Enterprises receives $40K donation from Tyson Foods of Hope

HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 case count down in South Arkansas

Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, while rising slightly Monday in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,885. Total Active Cases:...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Prescott’s first National Night Out a big hit with local residents

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) hosted its first National Night Out at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last night and many members of the community turned up to show their support. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that takes place annually and serves to build partnerships between the community and local law enforcement. The event was organized by PPD Sergeant Casey Autry, and he said National Night Out is something he and fellow officers have wanted to participate in for some time. “This is chance for the community to come out and meet us and just have a good time,” Autry said. “We are trying to reach out to the community and build positive relationships. Plus, we want these kids to know they can come to us when they need help.”
PRESCOTT, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hope’s observance of National Night Out draws many to Fair Park

It was hard not to notice the set up of tents, tables, ice chests and even a wheel of fortune near the Fair Park pool this evening, as area companies and the city and county police departments took up the chance to get to know Hope residents, especially children, on a late summer evening. Naturally, many also took advantage of free swimming.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Ray Edward Noble

Ray Edward Noble was born on Monday, May 24, 1954 in Hope, Arkansas bringing nothing but excitement and happiness to the lives of his wonderful parents, Owen Thomas Noble Sr. and Hattie Lue Johnson-Noble. At a very early age, Ray Edward joined Lonoke Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. White, one of the most respectable pastors during that time.
HOPE, AR
Majic 93.3

Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana

Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Patsy Brown

Patsy Brown, age 66, of Nashville, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, AR. Service information to follow. Honored Service Provider – McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com.
NASHVILLE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found floating in Hope pond

The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
HOPE, AR
KSLA

Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
swark.today

HPD Arrests: July 15 – August 1, 2022

On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
CAMDEN, AR
KTBS

3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made

COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
KSLA

Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA
KAKE TV

3 missing sisters found dead in Texas pond, sheriff says

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KAKE) - The bodies of three sisters were recovered from an East Texas pond on Saturday, hours after they were reported missing. were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. The Texarkana Gazette reports Cass County...
CASS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
ATLANTA, TX

