The Independence County Board of Equalization has set its schedule to hear appeals for 2022. During the last evaluation by the county assessor, property values, in many cases, changed. To appeal your real estate appraised value, you must schedule an appointment in front of the equalization board no later than Monday, Aug. 15. To do so, call the Independence County Clerk at (870) 793-8828.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO