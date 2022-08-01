ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tim Scott denies plotting presidential bid despite own book saying he is

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ag6zo_0h0TImI200
Tim Scott at a Republican event in Iowa in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in June. Scott is the only black Republican senator. Photograph: Charlie Neibergall/AP

The Republican South Carolina senator Tim Scott has denied preparing to run for president, despite writing a book which says he is.

Related: For Black Republicans, pulling yourself up by your bootstraps is an obligatory fiction | Michael Harriot

America: a Redemption Story will be published next week.

According to the Post and Courier newspaper, the surprising admission of ambition is “printed in small font on the copyright page alongside information about how the work should be cataloged in the Library of Congress”.

The text says: “Senator Scott is a rising star who sees and understands the importance of bipartisanship to move America forward. This book is a political memoir that includes his core messages as he prepares to make a presidential bid in 2022.”

But Scott told the South Carolina newspaper “I have not” begun to prepare a campaign, adding: “That’s fascinating that that’s the copy on the book.”

Scott’s publisher – Thomas Nelson, a conservative imprint at HarperCollins – took responsibility for what it said was an error.

It said : “The description on the copyright page was our error and is not accurate. It was not done at the direction or approval of the senator or his team. We are working to correct this immediately.”

The next presidential election is in 2024. Republican hopefuls are jockeying for position. Donald Trump is believed likely to announce his run before the midterms in November, stoking opposition from the Republican National Committee, which would rather focus on retaking Congress.

Scott is the only Black Republican senator and would be the second Black president, after Barack Obama.

In 2021, delivering the Republican response to Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, Scott famously claimed: “America is not a racist country.”

He has worked across the aisle on issues prominently including policing reform, in that case without success .

He has also criticised the House January 6 committee, which is investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and incitement of the deadly Capitol attack.

The Post and Courier said that when Scott was asked if he had faith in the Department of Justice and its criminal investigation of Trump’s election subversion, a spokesperson stopped the senator giving an answer.

Scott has both said he will support Trump in 2024 if he is the nominee and indicated a willingness to be his running mate . Earlier this year, he told Fox News: “Everybody wants to be on President Trump’s bandwagon, without any question.”

He also said: “I am not looking for a seat on a ticket at this point. I am however looking to be re-elected in South Carolina. So my hope is that you win next Friday’s football game before thinking about any other one. So that’s my primary responsibility.”

Speaking to the Post and Courier, Scott said his book “certainly is my opportunity to share my story – the pain and the promise of my story – with the American people without any question.”

Scott’s claims about his life story have been called into question. In the Guardian in April, the writer Michael Harriott said : “He has repeatedly extolled the values of hard work as part of his origin story. He often recounts the tale of his poor, illiterate grandfather who – Scott conveniently forgets to mention – owned 900 acres in South Carolina .”

Scott told the Post and Courier he hoped his new book would reach “beyond the borders of South Carolina, but it is absolutely not the beginning of a presidential election”.

Asked if promoting the book might nonetheless take him to Iowa and New Hampshire, states which kick-off the presidential primary, Scott said: “I’ll be all over the country. Maybe including at least one of those two places.”

Comments / 32

Donald E. Craig
3d ago

Remember he has voted against everything that would help everyday Americans. He also voted NO for healthcare for veterans not being one himself. He can’t be trusted.

Reply(4)
22
Big Blue
3d ago

This is the same Tim Scott who said America is not racist (LOL!), who said his grandfather was poor (owned 900 acres), and who just voted AGAINST the Bill to help VETERANS! No thanks - I’ll be voting Blue up & down the ballot in November.

Reply
5
Alfred Mims
3d ago

well y'all are right about that. he want win and they don't want to have him anywhere close to being the president. because they had one black man and they don't want another one in the office.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
South Carolina State
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tim Scott
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fortune

Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year

Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Congress#Harpercollins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
creators.com

Mike Pence Sold His Soul for Nothing

Mike Pence thinks he has a shot at the presidency. You can imagine how the conversation went with his political advisors: People are tired of Trump. They want to move on. And you're the perfect person to fill the void. You served him faithfully, but when it came to violating the Constitution, you stood your ground. And you are the true conservative!
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

388K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy