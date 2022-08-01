Murray State’s Great Beginnings For Racer Nation

www.radionwtn.com
Anonymous Gift Provides New Construction Management Degree At UTM
MARTIN, Tenn. – An anonymous gift to the University of Tennessee at Martin will support the university’s new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, an engineering major developed to meet Tennessee workforce needs. The gift of the Overcast Family Professorship for Excellence in Construction Management Endowment will enable...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield High School recognized for efforts during pandemic, tornado
Batteries Plus of Paducah announced on Tuesday that Mayfield High School was named one of its Schools of the Year. The announcement was made as part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Duracell. The award recognizes Mayfield High School for overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic and helping the community recover after the December tornado.
radionwtn.com
Grading Scale Change To Benefit Weakley Co. Students
Dresden, Tenn.–As the result of a state law that began July 1, Weakley County Schools have adopted a new 10-point grading scale for students in grades 1-12. The bill, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, requires high schools across the state move to the 10-point grading scale. While the...
yoursportsedge.com
Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’
It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
radionwtn.com
UC Staff Gets Guidance On School Safety, Social Media
Union City, Tenn.–Safety and security protocols and good social media practices were the focus for Union City School System employees on Wednesday’s final day of professional development training. Longtime UCHS School Resource Officer Raphe Whaley and UT Martin professor Dr. Tracy Rutledge were the keynote speakers to more...
radionwtn.com
Kennedy Stresses Family In First Gathering Of UC Faculty, Staff
Union City, Tenn.–The first day of Professional Development for Union City Schools’ faculty and staff might well have been named ‘Family Day.’. Director of Schools Wes Kennedy stressed family to 240 employees in welcoming them back from summer break Monday – the first day of the 2022-23 school year for the UC School System.
radionwtn.com
Wade Sworn In As Henry Co. Clerk & Master
Paris, Tenn.–Albert Wade Jr. was sworn in as Henry County Chancery Court Clerk & Master by Chancellor Vicki Hoover during a ceremony at the courthouse on Monday. As Clerk & Master for the Chancery and Probate Court, Wade will be responsible for completely overseeing the administration of each of these courts. The Chancery and Probate Court handles various types of litigation, including but not limited to all aspects of family law, adoptions, real property disputes, delinquent tax sales, partition lawsuits, guardianships, conservatorships, name changes, and estates.
radionwtn.com
Angela DeMaris Appointed The Dixie Executive Director
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Town of Huntingdon has recently appointed Angela DeMaris as the Executive Director of The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center, home of the Hal Holbrook Theatre. DeMaris began her career in the arts industry as House Manager and Box Office Assistant at The Off-Broadway Theatre,...
radionwtn.com
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
radionwtn.com
Disaster Assistance For 2022 Livestock Forage Losses In Henry, Benton Counties
Producers in Benton County & Henry County are eligible to apply for 2022 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on improved pasture and forage sorghum. LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.
radionwtn.com
Snyder Re-elected General Sessions Judge; Newcomers Elected To Henry County Commission
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County voters reelected Inbumbent General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Vicki Snyder in a tough race against Chad Cox. Long-time Judge Snyder received 2,675 votes, or 55.59 percent, while Cox received 2,136 votes or 44.39 percent. The Henry County Commission will look different, with Incumbents Rev. James Travis, Wes...
radionwtn.com
Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs
Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
radionwtn.com
REAL Hope Youth Center Opens At New Location
Paris, Tenn.–REAL Hope Youth Center Director Carl Anderson, left, addresses the large crowd that gathered for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting at its new location at the First Baptist Church in Paris. Looking on at right is the new Paris-Henry County Chamber President Justin Oliver. Anderson said the REAL Hope center...
wkms.org
Mayfield-Graves Co. Fairgrounds prepares to send supplies to eastern Ky. flood survivors
When a tornado outbreak devastated Mayfield about eight months ago, the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds became a donation and supply hub. Now, as floods devastate eastern Kentucky, volunteers and workers at the fairgrounds are getting ready to send extra supplies across the state to help with initial recovery efforts there. The...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Early Voting Results
Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
radionwtn.com
Greer To Speak On Bill Of Rights At Lunch & Learn
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Attorney Lee Greer will be the speaker at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. It’s set for noon Friday, August 5. Greer’s address will be “What’s Right with the Bill of Rights” and is part of the Paris and Henry County Bicentennial observance.
radionwtn.com
David Alan Welker
Mr. David Alan Welker, 57, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Tennova Hospital. He was born Wednesday, May 5, 1965, the son of the late Carter Welker, Sr., and Dorothy Davidson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Carter Welker, Jr.
radionwtn.com
Henry County’s 10 Polling Locations Listed
Paris, Tenn.–There are 10 polling places for Henry County voters to cast their ballots on Thursday, August 4. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said the polling places will be open fro 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a state and federal primary and state and county general election. In...
radionwtn.com
Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman
Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Drought-like conditions, inflation and fuel costs impact local landscaping businesses
PADUCAH — It's that time of year when mowers are whirring and weed eaters are trimming. However, with drought-like conditions and the higher cost of gas and oil, landscaping businesses in the Local 6 area are facing challenges. Vanessa Blake still lives in the house she once shared with...
