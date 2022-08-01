ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State’s Great Beginnings For Racer Nation

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Anonymous Gift Provides New Construction Management Degree At UTM

MARTIN, Tenn. – An anonymous gift to the University of Tennessee at Martin will support the university’s new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, an engineering major developed to meet Tennessee workforce needs. The gift of the Overcast Family Professorship for Excellence in Construction Management Endowment will enable...
MARTIN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield High School recognized for efforts during pandemic, tornado

Batteries Plus of Paducah announced on Tuesday that Mayfield High School was named one of its Schools of the Year. The announcement was made as part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Duracell. The award recognizes Mayfield High School for overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic and helping the community recover after the December tornado.
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Grading Scale Change To Benefit Weakley Co. Students

Dresden, Tenn.–As the result of a state law that began July 1, Weakley County Schools have adopted a new 10-point grading scale for students in grades 1-12. The bill, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, requires high schools across the state move to the 10-point grading scale. While the...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’

It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Murray, KY
Education
City
Murray, KY
radionwtn.com

UC Staff Gets Guidance On School Safety, Social Media

Union City, Tenn.–Safety and security protocols and good social media practices were the focus for Union City School System employees on Wednesday’s final day of professional development training. Longtime UCHS School Resource Officer Raphe Whaley and UT Martin professor Dr. Tracy Rutledge were the keynote speakers to more...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Kennedy Stresses Family In First Gathering Of UC Faculty, Staff

Union City, Tenn.–The first day of Professional Development for Union City Schools’ faculty and staff might well have been named ‘Family Day.’. Director of Schools Wes Kennedy stressed family to 240 employees in welcoming them back from summer break Monday – the first day of the 2022-23 school year for the UC School System.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Wade Sworn In As Henry Co. Clerk & Master

Paris, Tenn.–Albert Wade Jr. was sworn in as Henry County Chancery Court Clerk & Master by Chancellor Vicki Hoover during a ceremony at the courthouse on Monday. As Clerk & Master for the Chancery and Probate Court, Wade will be responsible for completely overseeing the administration of each of these courts. The Chancery and Probate Court handles various types of litigation, including but not limited to all aspects of family law, adoptions, real property disputes, delinquent tax sales, partition lawsuits, guardianships, conservatorships, name changes, and estates.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Angela DeMaris Appointed The Dixie Executive Director

Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Town of Huntingdon has recently appointed Angela DeMaris as the Executive Director of The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center, home of the Hal Holbrook Theatre. DeMaris began her career in the arts industry as House Manager and Box Office Assistant at The Off-Broadway Theatre,...
HUNTINGDON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#College#Murray State University
radionwtn.com

101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
DOVER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
radionwtn.com

REAL Hope Youth Center Opens At New Location

Paris, Tenn.–REAL Hope Youth Center Director Carl Anderson, left, addresses the large crowd that gathered for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting at its new location at the First Baptist Church in Paris. Looking on at right is the new Paris-Henry County Chamber President Justin Oliver. Anderson said the REAL Hope center...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Early Voting Results

Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Greer To Speak On Bill Of Rights At Lunch & Learn

Paris, Tenn.–Paris Attorney Lee Greer will be the speaker at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. It’s set for noon Friday, August 5. Greer’s address will be “What’s Right with the Bill of Rights” and is part of the Paris and Henry County Bicentennial observance.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

David Alan Welker

Mr. David Alan Welker, 57, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Tennova Hospital. He was born Wednesday, May 5, 1965, the son of the late Carter Welker, Sr., and Dorothy Davidson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Carter Welker, Jr.
DOVER, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County’s 10 Polling Locations Listed

Paris, Tenn.–There are 10 polling places for Henry County voters to cast their ballots on Thursday, August 4. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said the polling places will be open fro 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a state and federal primary and state and county general election. In...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman

Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy