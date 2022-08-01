ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, IL

10-year-old dead after falling at the Garden of the Gods

By Robert Thies
 3 days ago
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A young girl, hiking with her parents at Garden of the Gods, has died. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old girl fell 75 to 100 feet off of an observation trail at the Devils Smokestack. The accident happened at 1:30 p.m....
