10-year-old dead after falling at the Garden of the Gods

KFVS12
Young girls dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A young girl, hiking with her parents at Garden of the Gods, has died. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old girl fell 75 to 100 feet off of an observation trail at the Devils Smokestack. The accident happened at 1:30 p.m....
wjpf.com
Two killed in pedestrian-train collision
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were killed Wednesday when they were hit by a train in Washington County. It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the Richview area. The Washington County Coroner’s Office says a male in his twenties or thirties and a female in her late teens to early twenties were hit by an Amtrak train.
wevv.com
Two dead following shooting near food mart on Lodge Avenue in Evansville
Two people are dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Evansville, Indiana. The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting at the food mart on Lodge Avenue near Pollack Avenue. Our 44News crew at the scene confirmed at least one person is dead following the...
EFD investigating cause of motel fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel in the 2000 block of Fares Avenue after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Funeral arrangements announced for 10-year-old girl who died after falling at Garden of the Gods
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 10-year-old girl from Indiana died after she fell while hiking with her family at Garden of the Gods Recreation Area near Herod, Illinois. The girl has been identified as 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery of Odon, Indiana, The Southern Illinoisan reported Monday, citing the Jackson County coroner.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says Shariah N. Davis was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. The 16-year-old girl is described as standing 5 feet, 8...
wfcnnews.com
6 dogs found dead after Cambria house fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Six dogs were found dead following a house fire overnight in Williamson County. According to the Cambria Fire Department, they were called to the fire around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Madison Street. Additional fire agencies were later toned to the scene. No individuals...
nash-news.com
Two dead after early morning train accident in Richview
A man and a woman are dead after a train accident in Richview early Wednesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger said his office was dispatched to Richview at 12:38 a.m. for a report of two subjects who had been struck by an Amtrak train. Styninger had earlier asked the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after fleeing officers on motorcycle, crashing into ditch
PADUCAH — According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a Paducah man was arrested on Wednesday after fleeing police on a motorcycle and crashing into a ditch. Deputies say Robert Owen, who was driving a motorcycle on Clark's River Road, sped up and ran a stop...
southernillinoisnow.com
Washington County Coroner says positive identity made of two struck by Amtrak train
Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says positive identification has now been made of a man and woman who were struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Richview around 12:38 Wednesday morning. Styninger says additional information on the case and the identity of the two will be released later as...
Coroner: Evansville man dies after moped crash
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says the man involved in a moped accident on Monday has died.
wjpf.com
Mulkeytown man killed in single vehicle crash
ZEIGLER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mulkeytown man was killed when his truck ran off the road, hit a tree, and eventually became submerged in the Zeigler Reservoir. 39-year-old Quinton Haney’s pickup was found early Saturday morning nearly completely under water. His body was found by divers inside of the vehicle.
2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
wevv.com
Child dies after falling off cliff at Garden of the Gods
HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A 10-year-old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff. The incident happened Friday at the Devil's Smoke Stack, where the girl fell 100 feet. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died the next day.
wevv.com
Former Lamasco employee latest facing dealing charge in drug investigation, Evansville police say
Another arrest has been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation out of Evansville, Indiana, according to police. Police say 39-year-old Christopher Robert Palmer is the latest arrest made in connection to the investigation. A probable cause affidavit on Palmer's arrest obtained by 44News on Wednesday says that while...
wsiu.org
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
wevv.com
Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids. A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
wjpf.com
Hand sanitizer, face masks, COVID-19 test kits to be given away Wednesday in Benton
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency will be giving away hand sanitizer, face masks, and at-home COVID test kits Wednesday. Like the food giveaways during the pandemic, workers will load the supplies into your vehicle. All you have to do is show up at the Franklin County EMA Operations Building, located at 407 East Washington in Benton. The event runs from from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Tamms man faces charges after shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Tamms, Ill. man faces three felony charges after Cape Girardeau police say he pushed his was into a home and then shot at a dog in the front yard. Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Ill. is charged with burglary in the 1st degree,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
SALINE COUNTY, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 death of a man whose body was found in Gallatin County. The victim, 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, which is in Saline County, was reported missing by his family in May of 2020. His body was found in early June of that year in rural Gallatin County. Illinois State Police arrested Toria Emerson that same month, as well as Troy Gwaltney and Richard Emerson, alleging that the three Eldorado residents moved Mitchell's body to Gallatin County to intentionally conceal his death.
