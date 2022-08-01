Scholarships awarded by Beta Pi Chapter of DKG to local students

www.timesherald.com
Related
Norristown Times Herald
Phoenixville to host fifth annual VegFest Aug. 13
Phoenixville’s annual VegFest will be making its return after a two year break due to the pandemic. Happening next Saturday, Aug. 13, the vegan food festival, featuring live music and vendors, will take place at Reeves Park. “The event is about creating awareness about veganism and animal welfare,” said...
Norristown Times Herald
Overall unemployment rates across region, Pennsylvania continue recovery
The unemployment picture across Pennsylvania and the region continues to show improvement despite slight downward fluctuations in unemployment rates in several counties from May to June. That is according to data released Tuesday, Aug. 2, by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Greater Philadelphia. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties...
Norristown Times Herald
Local Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky to help flooding victims
LANSDALE — When the call came last week, a pair of local volunteers dropped everything to help out, and they’re making a difference one day at a time. And during a brief break on Monday afternoon, Heidi Dampman of King of Prussia and Mary Noll of Lower Gwynedd took a few minutes to report back from a local Red Cross headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, on how they’re helping the victims of severe flooding there. The Appalachian region has been hit with massive flooding in torrential rains since last week, wiping out communities with at least 30 people killed and hundreds unaccounted for.
Norristown Times Herald
Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s honor guard earns top honors in state
NORRISTOWN — Another win for the good guys. The Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s honor guard were honored for winning first place at the 99th Annual Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association Conference held in Altoona, Blair County, July 12 – 16. It’s been a busy time for this highly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norristown Times Herald
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
Norristown Times Herald
Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
Norristown Times Herald
Winning Mega Millions® ticket sold at East Norriton 7-Eleven
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Montgomery County sold a winning Mega Millions® ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, July 29 drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 13-36-45-57-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. 7-Eleven, 226 West Germantown...
Norristown Times Herald
Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties
NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norristown Times Herald
Run at 100 degrees possible Thursday for Berks, many spots in southeastern Pa.
The forecasts of a heat wave starting this week in Berks County and southeastern Pennsylvania have cooled a bit the past few days, but AccuWeather is still looking for a rush of heat Thursday with the potential for a run at 100 degrees that day in many spots in the region.
Norristown Times Herald
Bethlehem’s Musikfest begins 10-day run on Friday [Events roundup]
The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • Musikfest, America’s largest free music festival featuring more than 500 acts on 16 stages, opens Friday and runs through Aug. 14 in downtown Bethlehem. In addition to the continuous free music spanning a wide array of genres, the Wind Creek Steel Stage presents ticketed concerts nightly. Scheduled to appear are Boyz II Men on Thursday (preview night), Kip Moore on Friday, Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday, Poison on Sunday, Counting Crows on Monday, Ziggy Marley on Tuesday, Disturbed on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini on Aug. 11, Ja Rule and Ashanti on Aug. 12, Alabama on Aug. 13 and Olga Tanon on Aug. 14. The free entertainment starts at 4 p.m. Friday and noon from Saturday through Aug. 14. For more information including daily schedules and band bios, visit musikfest.org.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown teen accused in shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
NORRISTOWN – A Norristown teenager charged as an adult in connection with his alleged role in the shooting and wounding of a teenage girl in the borough in August 2021 wants a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Muhammad Sabir, 16, most recently of the 400 block...
Norristown Times Herald
West Norriton man sent to jail on drug charges
NORRISTOWN — Police responding to reports of a confused West Norriton man swinging a tire iron while walking along Route 76 in Upper Merion linked the man to drug activity and now he’s headed to jail. Jarrett Daurice Dancey, 35, of the 500 block of Willowbrook Drive, was...
Comments / 0