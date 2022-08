TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System announced a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

Myers Road

Goose Hollow Road

Fusilier Road

Mitchner Road

Lingefelt Road

Guice Road

Pond Road

McPherson Road

Little Creek Road

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.