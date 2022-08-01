Marcus Tavernier completes move to Bournemouth

www.90min.com
Chelsea finalising Marc Cucurella signing; Levi Colwill to join Brighton
Chelsea are finalising the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who will sign Levi Colwill as his replacement.
Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new two-year contract with Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta will commit his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract instead of pushing for Barcelona move.
Sebastian Lletget completes move to FC Dallas from New England Revolution
FC Dallas have completed the signing of United States international midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600k General Allocation Money (GAM). Lletget has signed a deal through the 2023 MLS season, leaving the Revs after just seven months, during which he managed 22 appearances, three...
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Manchester United 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Manchester United season preview, including how to watch on TV, transfers, key players, prediction and more.
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury.
Alex Telles joins Sevilla on loan from Man Utd
Alex Telles has completed a loan move from Man Utd to Sevilla.
Chelsea confirm full list of 2022/23 squad numbers - including Sterling & Koulibaly
Chelsea's full list of confirmed first-team squad numbers for the 2022/23 season.
Charlotte FC complete signing of full-back Nathan Byrne
Charlotte FC have completed the signing of full-back Nathan Byrne following his departure from Derby County, the club announced Thursday. As revealed by 90min, Byrne completed a medical with the expansion club ahead of their 3-0 win over DC United at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, with an agreement already reached between the two parties.
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of Bournemouth's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Christophe Galtier confirms Renato Sanches' imminent PSG arrival
Christophe Galtier has spoken about PSG signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.
Aaron Ramsdale offers insight into Mikel Arteta's team talks
Aaron Ramsdale explains what it is like to receive a team talk from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Folarin Balogun completes season-long loan to Stade Reims
Folarin Balogun has left Arsenal on a season-long loan to Stade Reims.
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business.
Charlotte FC complete signing of French defender Adilson Malanda
Charlotte FC have further strengthened their backline with the signing of French center-back Adilson Malanda from Ligue 2 club Rodez AF. The MLS expansion team signed English full-back Nathan Byrne from Derby County earlier on Thursday - as revealed by 90min - before completing the sale of Venezuela international center-back Christian Makoun to the New England Revolution.
Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal won't wilt on Premier League opening day again
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Gunners will not falter on the opening day of the Premier League season as they did last year.
FC Cincinnati in talks to sign USMNT defender Matt Miazga from Chelsea
FC Cincinnati are leading the race to sign USMNT defender Matt Miazga from Chelsea.
Pep Lijnders reveals Liverpool's scouting report on Luis Diaz
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has opened up on a trip he took to watch Luis Diaz at Porto shortly prior to his move to Anfield, while the Dutchman also revealed Jurgen Klopp's early assessment of the winger.
