New Eiffel Tower Park Mural Promotes Diversity

REAL Hope Youth Center Opens At New Location
Paris, Tenn.–REAL Hope Youth Center Director Carl Anderson, left, addresses the large crowd that gathered for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting at its new location at the First Baptist Church in Paris. Looking on at right is the new Paris-Henry County Chamber President Justin Oliver. Anderson said the REAL Hope center...
radionwtn.com
Looking For All The Shade They Can Get
Paris, Tenn.–Master Mason Wolfgang Rackl and Luka Barlie are doing all they can to keep the sun from shining on them while they work in the downtown Paris west alley. Their current project is part of the Downtown Paris Improvement program and has involved lots of hot and dusty work for the pair in recent weeks. Rackl explained that a portion of this project is for the owners of the building and part of it is for the city of Paris. Rackl said windows are being installed on the side of the building for the building owners and the brick wall is being refinished so that the murals and the Eiffel Tower structure will adhere better. The murals that are usually on the wall are being stored by Artist Dan Knowles and will be replaced later. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Greer To Speak On Bill Of Rights At Lunch & Learn
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Attorney Lee Greer will be the speaker at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. It’s set for noon Friday, August 5. Greer’s address will be “What’s Right with the Bill of Rights” and is part of the Paris and Henry County Bicentennial observance.
radionwtn.com
Angela DeMaris Appointed The Dixie Executive Director
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Town of Huntingdon has recently appointed Angela DeMaris as the Executive Director of The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center, home of the Hal Holbrook Theatre. DeMaris began her career in the arts industry as House Manager and Box Office Assistant at The Off-Broadway Theatre,...
radionwtn.com
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
radionwtn.com
Winnie Elva Moore
Winnie Elva Moore, 94, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at AHC of Paris. Winnie was born Saturday, November 5, 1927, in Gadsden, Tennessee, to the late John Elta Lewis and the late Marie Simmons Lewis. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and had been active in...
radionwtn.com
Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs
Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
WBBJ
Jackson Barber School cuts hair for free
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is making sure young students look their best so they can feel their best as school starts back. The Barber School in Jackson is giving away free haircuts for students 13 and under. They’re offering the service everyday from now until Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WBBJ
Food Truck Spotlight: Coastal Connections
Seafood lovers in the Hub City may want to listen up!. This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re visiting Coastal Connections at their new location in Jackson. Owner Leon O’Neal is originally from Florida and he’s bringing his seafood skills from the coast to the people of West Tennessee.
radionwtn.com
Henry County’s 10 Polling Locations Listed
Paris, Tenn.–There are 10 polling places for Henry County voters to cast their ballots on Thursday, August 4. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said the polling places will be open fro 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a state and federal primary and state and county general election. In...
WBBJ
National Night Out held in Milan
MILAN, Tenn. — A local community came together to stand against crime. Milan held their National Night Out event at the GCST Polk Clark High School. The event is a way for law enforcement and the community to interact in a positive environment. Along with different vendors, there was...
radionwtn.com
Grading Scale Change To Benefit Weakley Co. Students
Dresden, Tenn.–As the result of a state law that began July 1, Weakley County Schools have adopted a new 10-point grading scale for students in grades 1-12. The bill, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, requires high schools across the state move to the 10-point grading scale. While the...
radionwtn.com
Anonymous Gift Provides New Construction Management Degree At UTM
MARTIN, Tenn. – An anonymous gift to the University of Tennessee at Martin will support the university’s new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, an engineering major developed to meet Tennessee workforce needs. The gift of the Overcast Family Professorship for Excellence in Construction Management Endowment will enable...
Lexington Progress
Tennessee 22A Closed for Construction Just in Time for School
Be prepared for a longer commute to school or to work as construction on the future Lexington Bypass has closed a section of Tennessee 22A. The Henderson County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook, Friday afternoon about the road closure. The closure was posted by the Tennessee Department of Transportation...
radionwtn.com
Wade Sworn In As Henry Co. Clerk & Master
Paris, Tenn.–Albert Wade Jr. was sworn in as Henry County Chancery Court Clerk & Master by Chancellor Vicki Hoover during a ceremony at the courthouse on Monday. As Clerk & Master for the Chancery and Probate Court, Wade will be responsible for completely overseeing the administration of each of these courts. The Chancery and Probate Court handles various types of litigation, including but not limited to all aspects of family law, adoptions, real property disputes, delinquent tax sales, partition lawsuits, guardianships, conservatorships, name changes, and estates.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Polling Sites Listed For August 4 Election
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County voters will have seven polling places at which to cast ballots at the August 4 election. The polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following are the polling sites:. District #1 South Fulton City Hall (1-1) 700 Milton Counce Road...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Early Voting Results
Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
radionwtn.com
BPU Announces TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment To Increase In August
Paris, Tenn.–On this first day of the month, the Paris Board of Public Utilities has bad news for the public. BPU officials have announced on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, with the flip of the calendar to August, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment will once again increase. During the month of August, the cost per kWh used will increase by another 0.6 cents. Each Paris BPU customer will see the impact of this added cost during August billing.”
radionwtn.com
Citizens Police Academy Accepting Applications
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Police Department in conjunction with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Citizens Police Academy beginning in September and running through early November. Paris Police Chief Ricky Watson said this is a very informative class that will take three hours of your time...
