ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Good times never seemed so good! How Sweet Caroline became the sound of sporting success

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1ckN_0h0THZjG00
England players Millie Bright, Ellen White, Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly and Demi Stokes celebrate after the final whistle at Wembley. Photograph: Lynne Cameron/The FA/Getty Images

Name: Sweet Caroline.

Age: 53.

Appearance: Everywhere.

Name one place. Well, Wembley, for starters. It’s the song of the England women’s Euro 2022 triumph. Lioness Chloe Kelly broke off a post-match interview to join a team singalong, and Radio 1 have been playing it every hour to celebrate.

Name another. It was also played at Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding party at the weekend. And Emma Raducanu joined in with fans singing it after her US Open win last year.

How did it start? Where it began, I can’t begin to knowing.

You could Google it, though. No, those are the opening lyrics.

OK, but I meant: by what route did Sweet Caroline become such an all-round sporting-and-nuptial anthem? Neil Diamond released it as a standalone single in May 1969, but it proved so overwhelmingly popular that it was hastily added to later pressings of the album he’d put out a month earlier.

Is it about football? No. Diamond claimed it was inspired by a magazine cover featuring John F Kennedy’s young daughter, Caroline, on a horse.

Is it about three-day eventing? It’s a love song, apparently about Diamond’s then-wife Marcia, only her name didn’t have the right number of syllables.

So what is the football connection? The song has long featured at sporting events – the Boston Red Sox have played it at every home game since 2002. It also became popular at Northern Ireland football matches, rugby league games, cricket matches, and among Chelsea and Aston Villa fans.

And then? Then Wembley DJ Tony Parry played it when England’s men beat Germany during Euro 2020 .

Why Sweet Caroline? “I was going to play Vindaloo, but went with my gut,” he said. Sweet Caroline went to No 20, and England were bested by Italy in the final.

So it’s a song about losing? Not any more. As the soundtrack to the Lionesses’ amazing Euro 2022 run and their victory over Germany in the final on Sunday , it’s now about winning.

What about this Johnson wedding party? Boris and Carrie reportedly danced to Sweet Caroline before 150 guests in the grounds of the Daylesford Estate; she in a hired gown, he presumably looking like a haystack in a suit.

And has it been heard anywhere else recently? Rod Stewart sang the Neil Diamond hit at the platinum jubilee concert, apparently at the Queen’s request.

What is it about this song? Like all good anthems it has a simple melody, words that everybody knows and a certain raw emotional power you won’t find in, say, I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles.

Do say: “Good times never seemed so good.”

Don’t say: “Actually, I remember good times seeming considerably better than this.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Millie Bright
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Demi Stokes
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure

Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Anthems#Radio 1
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

388K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy