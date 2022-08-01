Montpelier Woman Rings JRMC Cancer Center Bell

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI) – The following is a news release from CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City. “With the introduction of COVID-19 back in 2020, we saw an overwhelming need for health care workers on a national and global scale. With the significant rise in critical patients we watched staff- burnout plague healthcare organizations. We have also been and continue to experience a nationwide nursing shortage, where the demand for nurses will surpass the supply colleges and universities are able to provide. All of these factors combined have put healthcare systems at risk and patient populations potentially in harm’s way.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO