Forrest City, AR

whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Michael Lee Pennywitt, Jr.

Michael Lee Pennywitt, Jr., of Tuckerman, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the age of 52. He was born February 1, 1970, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Michael, Sr., and Carol Ann (Cox) Pennywitt. Michael was a graduate of Springfield North High School in Ohio....
TUCKERMAN, AR
Obituary: Wanda Jackson

Obituary: Wanda Jackson

Wanda Jackson of Newport, Arkansas departed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born January 21, 1932, in Tuckerman, the daughter of Cecil C. Bowen and Minnie Marie Harvey Bowen. She was a 1950 graduate of Grubbs High School. Following graduation, she worked...
NEWPORT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Wanda Wilkett Watts

Wanda Wilkett Watts, age 80, of Desha died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the White River Medical Center in Batesville. She was born on October 13, 1941, in Marvell, Arkansas to Charles Wilkett and Edith Opal Fannon Wilkett. Wanda ran a daycare in Cave City, Arkansas for several years, and...
DESHA, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Ashley Michael Martin

Ashley Michael Martin passed away on August 3, 2022, in Newark, Arkansas. He was born on December 7, 1978, in Newport, Arkansas to Michael Martin and Linda (Bell) Martin. Ashley enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors, and loved spending time with his niece and nephew. He is preceded in death...
NEWARK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Linda Ray “Shorty” (Joslin) Dukes

Linda Ray “Shorty” (Joslin) Dukes of Swifton, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born January 7, 1946, in Jackson County, the daughter of William Clyde “Bill” and Ressie Ray (Ballew) Joslin. On June 14, 1968, Miss...
SWIFTON, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Kerry Ann Miller

Kerry Ann Miller of West Memphis, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the age of 60. She was born November 13, 1961, at Newport, the daughter of Clifton Rufus “C.R.” and Ann (Woods) Miller. Kerry was a graduate of West Memphis High School and...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person in Jonesboro is $2 million richer. Friday the winning numbers for the Mega Millions were announced. One person in Illinois won the jackpot prize of $1.337 billion. Although the jackpot was not taken here in Arkansas, a few other prizes were. According to the...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

The end of the road for the old Craighead County jail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Say goodbye to the old Craighead County jail, as the almost 100-year-old building will be torn down for a new project. The building, which is attached to the Craighead County Courthouse, has not been used for the last 30 years, and Judge Marvin Day said they needed to expand.
Kait 8

1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Horseshoe Bend man died after Arkansas State Police said he failed to yield to another vehicle. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and Highway 14 in Newport. According to the preliminary fatal crash...
NEWPORT, AR
Kait 8

Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For fans of Eleanor’s Pizzeria in Jonesboro, your days of enjoying their fresh pizza are coming to an end. On Monday, Aug. 1, the owners announced on social media they will be open for one more week. The restaurant will close its doors permanently on...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

M2.2 earthquake reported overnight

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Wednesday night in White County. The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 10:17 p.m. on July 27. It was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob and had a depth of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles). No...
THV11

Stuttgart teen found dead inside vehicle, homicide investigation underway

STUTTGART, Ark. — Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street. Special agents with the Arkansas State Police have been dispatched to investigate the apparent homicide that claimed the life...
MyArkLaMiss

Memphis woman attacks officers, calls 911 from police car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened and attacked officers working an accident scene, then called emergency dispatch and threatened to kill them. Jayanta Greenwood, 23, was charged with three counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and making a non-emergency 911 call. She is being held on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN

