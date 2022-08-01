Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

www.wfxrtv.com
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook...
Roanoke woman collecting feminine hygiene products for Kentucky flooding victims
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Organizations around southwest Virginia are continuing to collect donations for those impacted by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Audrey Moore, the affiliate director of ‘I Support the Girls’ in Roanoke, joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney to discuss efforts to gather donations of underwear, menstrual products, and other feminine hygiene items for those in need, especially amid the emergency situation in Kentucky.
McDonald’s holding ‘drive-up’ hiring event in Roanoke, NC
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — McDonald’s restaurants in the Star City — as well as North Carolina — are looking to hire more 14,000 employees with a “drive-up” hiring event next Tuesday. A McDonald’s spokesperson tells WFXR News the event will take place on Tuesday,...
Youngkin’s pick for Virginia’s historic resources board resigns after comments on Confederate statues, slavery
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A historian appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources by Gov. Glenn Youngkin has resigned from the board following controversial comments she made about Confederate statues, the Civil War and slavery. Ann McLean, a historian in Richmond and former head of a Christian school,...
Pinpoint Weather: Hot Thursday, storm chances rise
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Another hot day is in store for Southwest and Central Virginia. However, rain chances will increase into the weekend. Pockets of fog may impact the Thursday morning commute. Otherwise, the day will start rain free and muggy. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s and into the lower 70s. By the afternoon, it will be hot with highs in the mid-80s and lower 90s. With this heat in the forecast, it’s important to stay cool and safe! Remember to take breaks, dress accordingly, and drink plenty of water. Listen to your body: if you feel overheated or sick, try to rest in a cool area.
How long does it take to rebuild after natural disasters?
(WFXR) — There are many ways a disaster can affect a community’s infrastructure, as well as the people who live in it. Flood victims in Kentucky are witnessing this horror firsthand. According to Dr. Robert Weiss — a professor at Virginia Tech who studies natural hazards — steep...
Pinpoint Weather: Midweek heat builds across region
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A warming trend is expected in Southwest and Central Virginia over the next few days. A nearby front will allow for some showers and storms Tuesday morning in the Alleghany Highlands and Roanoke Valley. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny skies are slated for the day ahead. It will be very warm outside. In the Alleghany Highlands and New River Valley, high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Elsewhere, afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop during the heat of the day.
Pinpoint Weather: Hot and humid, storms off and on
A ridge of high pressure in the western Atlantic will be the main feature responsible for providing us with rainy and stormy weather over the weekend. Starting Thursday, the flow around the high will tap into some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and bring it into the Commonwealth. High...
Pinpoint Weather: Hot again, more late-week storms
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Stay cool and hydrated! Very warm conditions are expected across Southwest and Central Virginia. Some patchy fog is possible near bodies of water Wednesday morning. Otherwise, more sunshine is in the forecast with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. It will be hotter outside with afternoon highs in the mid-80s and into the mid-90s. Although rain chances are fairly low, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storms late in the day.
