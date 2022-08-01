ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rock, TN

David Alan Welker

David Alan Welker

Mr. David Alan Welker, 57, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Tennova Hospital. He was born Wednesday, May 5, 1965, the son of the late Carter Welker, Sr., and Dorothy Davidson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Carter Welker, Jr.
DOVER, TN
Tony Young

Tony Young

Mr. Tony Young, 63, of Springville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center. Glyn Anthony “Tony” Young was born Saturday, December 6, 1958, in Springville, Tennessee, to Jim R. Young, of Springville, and the late Marilyn Hancock Young. Mr. Young was a...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Wade Sworn In As Henry Co. Clerk & Master

Paris, Tenn.–Albert Wade Jr. was sworn in as Henry County Chancery Court Clerk & Master by Chancellor Vicki Hoover during a ceremony at the courthouse on Monday. As Clerk & Master for the Chancery and Probate Court, Wade will be responsible for completely overseeing the administration of each of these courts. The Chancery and Probate Court handles various types of litigation, including but not limited to all aspects of family law, adoptions, real property disputes, delinquent tax sales, partition lawsuits, guardianships, conservatorships, name changes, and estates.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Donald William “Donnie” Washam, Jr.

Donald William “Donnie” Washam, Jr., 57, of Springville, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Donnie was born Tuesday, September 1, 1964, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Donald William Washam, Sr., and the late Mary Lee Hillard Washam. He formerly worked...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Angela DeMaris Appointed The Dixie Executive Director

Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Town of Huntingdon has recently appointed Angela DeMaris as the Executive Director of The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center, home of the Hal Holbrook Theatre. DeMaris began her career in the arts industry as House Manager and Box Office Assistant at The Off-Broadway Theatre,...
HUNTINGDON, TN
radionwtn.com

101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
DOVER, TN
radionwtn.com

Grading Scale Change To Benefit Weakley Co. Students

Dresden, Tenn.–As the result of a state law that began July 1, Weakley County Schools have adopted a new 10-point grading scale for students in grades 1-12. The bill, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, requires high schools across the state move to the 10-point grading scale. While the...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Early Voting Results

Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

REAL Hope Youth Center Opens At New Location

Paris, Tenn.–REAL Hope Youth Center Director Carl Anderson, left, addresses the large crowd that gathered for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting at its new location at the First Baptist Church in Paris. Looking on at right is the new Paris-Henry County Chamber President Justin Oliver. Anderson said the REAL Hope center...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Greer To Speak On Bill Of Rights At Lunch & Learn

Paris, Tenn.–Paris Attorney Lee Greer will be the speaker at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. It’s set for noon Friday, August 5. Greer’s address will be “What’s Right with the Bill of Rights” and is part of the Paris and Henry County Bicentennial observance.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County’s 10 Polling Locations Listed

Paris, Tenn.–There are 10 polling places for Henry County voters to cast their ballots on Thursday, August 4. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said the polling places will be open fro 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a state and federal primary and state and county general election. In...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Looking For All The Shade They Can Get

Paris, Tenn.–Master Mason Wolfgang Rackl and Luka Barlie are doing all they can to keep the sun from shining on them while they work in the downtown Paris west alley. Their current project is part of the Downtown Paris Improvement program and has involved lots of hot and dusty work for the pair in recent weeks. Rackl explained that a portion of this project is for the owners of the building and part of it is for the city of Paris. Rackl said windows are being installed on the side of the building for the building owners and the brick wall is being refinished so that the murals and the Eiffel Tower structure will adhere better. The murals that are usually on the wall are being stored by Artist Dan Knowles and will be replaced later. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman

Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
MURRAY, KY

