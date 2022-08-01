Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees

www.syracuse.com
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It could feel hotter than 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon in parts of Upstate New York as heat and humidity soar. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys, where the heat will be greatest. The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., urges people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and to seek shade or air-conditioning.
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A hot and dry August is likely for Upstate New York, leading to drier, browner lawns and worsening drought conditions. The Climate Prediction Center, the long-range forecasting arm of the National Weather Service, said all of the continental U.S., except for the Southwest, is expected to see above-average temperatures this month. The Midwest and Northeast are also expected to be drier than normal.
The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 71. Heat alert issued. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Forecast. TAPROOM TAPS INTO TV’S HOTTEST SANDWICH: Co-owner Crystal Shore shows off a freshly made Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich at the new Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 on East Fayette Street. The sandwich is at the heart of the hit Hulu series “The Bear,” set in a Chicago sandwich shop. Shore grew up in Chicago and is a big fan of the iconic sandwich. When you try one, don’t forget to get plenty of napkins.(Don Cazentre photo)
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Manlius, N.Y. — The Singlecut Barn, a local outlet for the beers of New York City brewer SingleCut Beersmiths, is scheduled to open in Manlius with some “previews” starting in early September. The taproom will be located in and around a 200-year-old barn at The Yard, an...
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
Hundreds of volunteers blanketed the region for the United Way’s CNY Day of Caring, a new campaign to send volunteers from local companies to help CNY nonprofits with specific projects. At Rosamond Gifford Zoo, a large group of over 130 volunteers from Wegmans helped repaint the fence of the...
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
Geddes, N.Y. — With the 2022 New York State Fair just 20 days away, the fair and Wade Shows are having a flash sale Thursday that will offer all-day ride passes for $20. Starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the sale will run for 20 hours, until midnight. The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the Fair’s run, Aug. 24 to Labor Day. On Friday, the cost for the bands increases to $30 Monday through Friday, and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul affirmed Wednesday that it’s very unlikely that students returning to school this year will be required to wear masks, noting that having students out of the classroom for more than a year may had also led to a “generational impact.”. “We...
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
