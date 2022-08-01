ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees

By Glenn Coin
 3 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It could feel hotter than 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon in parts of Upstate New York as heat and humidity soar. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys, where the heat will be greatest. The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., urges people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and to seek shade or air-conditioning.
Syracuse, NY
