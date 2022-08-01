ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Reports: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended 6 Games

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 3 days ago

A former U.S. district judge has ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday.

Judge Sue L. Robinson informed the NFL and NFLPA of her decision, a 15-page conclusion. However, the decision is not yet final.

While the NFLPA vowed Sunday night not to appeal Robinson’s decision, the league has three days to appeal the ruling. If the league appeals, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – or a designee – would issue a “full, final and complete disposition of the dispute.”

According to CBS Sports, the NFL was pushing for an indefinite suspension that would last through the 2022 season. The NFLPA and Watson had vowed to sue if Watson was suspended for the season.

Robinson found that there wasn’t enough evidence to support a season-long or indefinite banishment, per ESPN.

Robinson’s punishment ruling doesn’t include a fine, per the reports. It also dictates that Watson not have massages other than those prescribed by the Browns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsqzD_0h0THDYW00
USA Today Sports Images

Watson stood accused of sexual assault and inappropriate misconduct during massage sessions that took place March 2020 and March 2021.

Watson settled 23 of the 24 sustained lawsuits he faced, including three announced on Monday by plaintiffs’ attorney Tony Buzbee.

Though two grand juries in Texas decided not to pursue criminal charges against Watson, the NFL has been conducting an independent investigation to determine whether he violated its personal conduct policy.

Robinson’s ruling was made following three days of testimony in Delaware in June.

The Browns traded three first-round picks for Watson in March and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract. They have said Jacoby Brissett would the starting quarterback for the duration of Watson’s suspension.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Field Level Media

Rob Gronkowski: ‘I’m done with football’

Retired Rob Gronkowski reiterated Tuesday that he plans to stay retired. Even if the “greatest quarterback of all time” Tom Brady calls the four-time All-Pro tight end to ask for one more season in Tampa Bay. “I’m done with football,” Gronkowski said during a family business junket with...
TAMPA, FL
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Issues Ominous Warning to LIV Golf Players

Tiger Woods issued a warning to the players who jumped ship to the renegade LIV Golf Series, saying Tuesday they could be barred from playing in major championships at some point. Woods made the comments from St. Andrews ahead of The Open Championship, which begins Thursday. Woods gave his strongest...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision

Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Nfl Network#Nflpa#Cbs Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision

The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet College GameDay's Surprising New Member

Peloton instructor Jess Sims is joining ESPN's College GameDay crew for this upcoming season. The network officially announced this move on Wednesday. Sims will make live, weekly appearances on College GameDay. She'll work alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and several others. “I am so excited to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy